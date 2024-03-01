'Rear Window' TV Show in the Works

Another Alfred Hitchcock favorite is getting a remake. Variety reports that Kevin Williamson, known for the Scream franchise and The Vampire Diaries, will be developing four new series as part of an overall deal with Universal Television. One of those shows will include an adaptation of Hitchcock's 1954 mystery thriller Rear Window, and if the show is anything like the film, viewers are going to be in for quite a ride.

Starring James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Wendell Corey, Thelma Ritter, and Raymond Burr, Rear Window is based on Cornell Woolrich's 1942 short story, "It Had to Be Murder." It centers on a professional photographer who spies on his neighbors while recovering from a broken leg. The series is described as a "reimagining" of the film and will stream on Peacock if greenlit to series.

No other information has been revealed about the potential series, as well as who could be starring in it. Since it is still in development, it's likely more details could be released in the coming months, especially if Peacock gives it the green light. While this would mark the first adaptation/reboot of Rear Window, it has definitely been a long time coming. The film is considered to be one of Hitchcock's best films and received four Academy Award nominations in 1955. In 2022, Rear Window was given the Funko treatment with a new game.

It wouldn't be surprising if Rear Window was greenlit, as Kevin Williamson is no stranger to the thriller and horror genre. Along with Scream and TVD, he is also attached to I Know What You Did Last Summer, Halloween H20, Cursed, Tell Me a Story, and more. Other shows he's developing under his Universal deal include original series The Waterfront and adaptations of Ruth Ware's book The It Girl and the 1997 film The Game.

Hopefully more details are released about Rear Window and Williamson's other projects soon. As of now, the film is not streaming anywhere, but if the series is picked up by Peacock, it's possible the streamer could make the film available to stream, but nothing is concrete as of yet. It may be a bit too early to tell, but knowing that more shows from Williamson are very likely on the way is exciting. Maybe it's time to have an Alfred Hitchcock marathon and hope that more adaptations may be on the way? In the meantime, fans will just have to wait and see what happens.