An Iconic Alfred Hitchcock Movie Is Getting Remade

Paramount Pictures is developing a remake of To Catch A Thief, the iconic 1955 Alfred Hitchcock movie that doubles as a two-hour sunny vacation in the South of France. Gal Gadot is attached to star and Eileen Jones is in talks to write, reports Deadline. Jones served as a writer on the Fox shows Lethal Weapon and Prodigal Sun.

To Catch a Thief was based on the novel by David Dodge and starred Cary Grant as John “The Cat” Robie, a retired cat burglar living on the French Riviera. When a series of burglaries begin, targeting wealthy visitors, Robie becomes the top suspect. While trying to clear himself by capturing the real criminal, he falls in love with Grace Kelly’s Frances Stevens, an American tourist visiting France with her mother. The script was written by John Michael Hayes, who also worked with Hithcock on Rear Window, The Trouble With Harry, and the 1956 version of The Man Who Knew Too Much.

It’s not clear if Gadot plans to play the Kelly part or if the remake will make major changes to turn her into the cat-burglar trying to clear their name. Gadot is a producer on the project with her Pilot Wave Banner partner Jaron Varsano. Neal Mortiz is producing under his Original Film banner.

As for Jones, she was a writer and story editor on Fox’s Lethal Weapon series. She also wrote episodes of Prodigal Son and was a producer on the show. Jones recently pitched a story called Highwayman, which landed at New Line. Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson signed on to produce the project.

Gadot has been very busy lately. She recently starred in Netflix’s Red Notice and plays Wonder Woman for Warner Bros.’ DC Comics movies. Her next film is Death on the Nile, Kenneth Branagh’s repeatedly delayed Hercule Poirot movie. It finally hits theaters on Feb. 11.

Gadot is now working on a film about the Egyptian queen Cleopatra. Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) was hired to direct. In a new interview with InStyle, Gadot defended making the new Cleopatra movie, which she says will be different from previous movies about the historical figure.

“I can’t reveal a lot, but I can tell you that we’re going to celebrate the Cleopatra story,” Gadot said earlier this month. “We’re going to show not just how sexy and appealing she was, but how strategic and smart, and how much impact she had and still has on the world we’re living in today. I’ve watched all the Cleopatra movies throughout history, but I feel like we’re telling the story the world needs to hear now.”