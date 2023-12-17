Ray Romano Doesn't Mince Words on 'Everybody Loves Raymond' Reboot

In the era of reboots and revivals, don't expect an Everybody Loves Raymond reboot. The CBS sitcom ran for nine seasons from 1996 to 2005. Even today, the series is loved and watched by many, either on syndicated reruns or streaming. Despite its generational popularity, a new show will not be coming any time soon. Via Deadline, star and executive producer Ray Romano appeared on Real Time, where he was asked about a potential Everybody Loves Raymond reboot.

He told Bill Maher that "it's out of the question. They're never as good, and we want to leave with our legacy as what it is." Romano continued by mentioning that his character's parents are gone, as they were portrayed by the late Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts, who passed away in 2006 and 2016, respectively. As for the end of the original series, Romano noted that while the "rest of the cast wanted it to go on," he and showrunner Phil Rosenthal "thought it was time."

It may be a disappointment that an Everybody Loves Raymond reboot may never happen, but it does make sense. The series has been viewed as one of the all-time best television comedies and has been part of numerous all-time lists for television. Not to mention the fact that reboots and revivals can either be a hit or a miss, there is no in-between. It has to be done right in order for people to love it as much as they used to. Going out on top is the best way to go, but that doesn't mean there won't ever be a series of some type.

A reboot may not happen, but there's always the possibility that Everybody Loves Raymond could get the Friends or Fresh Prince treatment and do a reunion special. That would have to depend on the interest of fans and the cast, as well as the studios and anything else it would need to lock down. However, considering how popular Everybody Loves Raymond was when it was airing, it would be highly surprising if the series didn't get some kind of special, whether a reunion or reboot. Perhaps something big could be done for the show's 30th anniversary in a few years.

There are plenty of reboots and revivals airing and a lot of sitcoms that Netflix needs to reboot, which may or may not happen. It's just not Everybody Loves Raymond's time right now, but that could all change in the future. For now, the series is streaming on Peacock and Paramount+ if anyone needs to get nostalgic.