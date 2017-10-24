‘Ray Donovan’ Renewed for Season 6 With a Major Twist

Ray Donovan is coming back for a sixth season next year, but it’s going to look a lot different next time around.

On Monday, Showtime announced that the Liev Schrieber-starring series was getting a Season 6. However,in 2018, Ray is leaving his busy life in Los Angeles and heading to the Big Apple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That’s right, the celebrated series about a Hollywood fixer is actually leaving Hollywood.

More: Sophia Bush Explains Her Decision to Leave Chicago P.D.

Showtime is giving Ray Donovan a 12-episode sixth season, that will be completely set in New York City. The announcement comes less than a week before the show’s Season 5 finale, which will air next Sunday night. The upcoming episode was paritally shot in NYC, and will show why Donovan heads across the country.

“For our show, creatively, New York is exciting,” said showrunner David Hollander in a statement. “Fashion, media, finance, theatre, culture. It’s going to present new challenges for Ray which means new opportunities for us as dramatists. Ray came to Los Angeles to build a life for himself and his family. They’re not there anymore. Ray’s career has changed and he is looking for a place to rebuild his life. Ray thinks he went to New York to help his daughter. He’s going to find out he’s there to help himself.”

Ray Donovan will air its Season 5 finale on Sunday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Up Next: Everything Coming to Netflix in November