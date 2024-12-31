Another QVC host is quitting the shopping network. On the heels of the news that Jennifer Coffey is departing, Kerstin Lindquist is also saying goodbye. In a Dec. 21 Instagram post, Lindquist shared she’s leaving to network to reprioritize spending time with her family. Her last day was Saturday.

“After a prayerful year God has led me to such a time as this,” Lindquist wrote on Instagram. “It’s time for me to step back from my position at QVC. It’s time for me to have more time for my teens [and] family. It’s time for God to make a greater impact through me by focusing on faith [and] wellness in women’s lives.”

However, she’s not looking to burn her bridges with QVC. She will return to the Qurate Retail Group-owned network “a few more times in January/February for health and wellness shows.” She also shared nothing but kind words about the company, comparing it to “family.”

“I make this move with all the love in my heart for QVC,” the TV personality wrote. “When I decided to come to QVC more than 13 years ago, it was because of the way I was able to connect with you in an honest, vulnerable manner unlike any other job in TV or retail. You were with me when we brought home my son, lost my mom, moved to be missionaries and all the heartbreak and joy in between.

“This is more than shopping, it’s a relationship, and we will always be family.”