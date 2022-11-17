Quentin Tarantino's Next Project Will Be a Limited TV Series

It's reported that Quentin Tarantino has nailed down detail on his next project, trading in his traditional feature-length movie work for a limited TV series. IndieWire reports that Tarantino announced the plans in New York City during a speaking tour in support of his new nonfiction book, Cinema Speculation. The outlet notes that Tarantino's series will premiere sometime in early 2023, but no network or streaming home has been revealed at this time.

Tarantino is an acclaimed filmmaker, most well-known for films such as Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, and Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2. His most recent film is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a fictional story set during the time surrounding the infamous Manson Family murders. It stars Margot Robbie as the late Sharon Tate, as well as other A-list stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy, Lena Dunham, Clifton Collins Jr., Rumer Willis, Dreama Walker, Victoria Pedretti, Zoë Bell, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, and James Marsden.

Notably, Tarantino has openly expressed interest in revisiting Kill Bill, specifically Uma Thurman's The Bride and her story, saying in 2019, "If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third Kill Bill." Later the same year, he brought it up again during an interview with Andy Cohen, per IndieWire. "I just had dinner with Uma Thurman last night," Tarantino said. "I do have an idea of what I would do with [Kill Bill Vol. 3].

He went on to say, "That was the whole thing, conquering the concept. What has happened to The Bride since then? And what do I want to do? I didn't just want to come up with some cockamamie adventure. [The character] doesn't deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn't do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the cards."

Tarantino's most recent project is his aforementioned book, Cinema Speculation, which publisher Harper Collins calls a "deliriously entertaining, wickedly intelligent cinema book as unique and creative as anything by" the iconic filmmaker. In a description of the book, Harper Collins writes: "Organized around key American films from the 1970s, all of which he first saw as a young moviegoer at the time, this book is as intellectually rigorous and insightful as it is rollicking and entertaining. At once film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history, it is all written in the singular voice recognizable immediately as QT's and with the rare perspective about cinema possible only from one of the greatest practitioners of the artform ever." Cinema Speculation is now available wherever books are sold.