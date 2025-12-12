Queen Latifah Teases Comeback for ‘The Equalizer’ Character Robyn McCall

Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall might be making a comeback.

The Grammy winner portrayed the character for five seasons on CBS’ The Equalizer before the network canceled it in May.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans appropriately flipped out over The Equalizer’s cancellation, and there had been hope that the show would find its way back, in whatever way, shape, or form. It’s now been seven months since the cancellation, and Latifah doesn’t seem to be ruling out a possible return. She told Deadline, “When it comes to The Equalizer universe, anything is possible. I put a lot of who I am into Robyn McCall, so it’s definitely possible to see more iterations of who she is, different versions, maybe.”

Pictured: Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS

She served as executive producer on the drama, which also starred Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Lorraine Toussaint, and Chris Noth. The Equalizer is a reboot of the original series of the same name that aired in the ‘80s. It nearly spawned a spinoff series starring Titus Welliver and Juani Feliz, but not long after the two appeared in a backdoor pilot earlier this year, CBS opted against it, eventually cancelling The Equalizer soon after.

Created by executive producers and original series creators Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim and developed by Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, the series centered on Robyn McCall, an enigmatic New York City woman and single mother to a teenage daughter. She has a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and a defender for those who cannot defend themselves while pursuing her own redemption.

Pictured: Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS

When The Equalizer was canceled, Queen Latifah was quick to share a message to fans, saying how much the show and Robyn had meant to her. “Stepping into a kick-ass role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be,” she wrote on Instagram. She went on to say that the series “blew past every dream” she and Flavor Unit partner and co-founder Shakim Compere had for it, “and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal.”

Since The Equalizer film series is still alive and well, with the third installment being released in 2023, it’s always possible Robyn McCall could make her way to the big screen. Of course, with Denzel Washington portraying the titular character, Robert McCall, that might be hard, but Robyn can easily be a sister or cousin, etc. Or perhaps another reboot series could happen. At the very least, all five seasons of The Equalizer are streaming on Paramount+, so fans can always see Robyn that way.