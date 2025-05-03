‘The Equalizer’ Fans Flip After CBS Axes Queen Latifah Series

The Equalizer fans are not doing well after CBS canceled the series.

The network axed the Queen Latifah-led drama after five seasons on Friday night, and as news quickly spread, many took to social media to express their feelings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Who gonna call my mama and tell her that CBS canceled The Equalizer? I don’t think I have the heart to tell her,” wrote X user sheistyler. “She is a DAY 1 viewer, never misses an episode, and will end a call with me just to watch it.”

Pictured: Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS

theerealavep said, “CBS U HAD ONEEEEEEE JOB.” SecretErik similarly wrote, “IM SO PISSED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! they really did it CBS don’t know what they are doing like the equalizer was one of the most popular shows on the damn network.”

Meanwhile, mralexsmith__ was as angry as ever, saying, “Now they’ve taken The Equalizer from me… I CANT HAVE S—.” theerealestja simply wrote, “THE EQUALIZER MY SHAYLA” along with several broken heart emojis.

“Poppa’s House, The Equalizer, The Neighborhood (and not moving forward with a spinoff), plus supporting roles in MW and INT…CBS is letting go of more and more shows with Black leads/co leads and it’s really icky,” tiffzidan pointed out.

Pictured (L-R): Titus Welliver as Elijah “Eli” Reed, Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, and Juani Feliz as Samantha Reed. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS

Many more fans have expressed their frustration on social media, and as people wake up to the news tomorrow, even more will be upset over it. The Equalizer was CBS’ final show on the current lineup in limbo and the longer the wait, the less likely a renewal was. The series joins six other canceled CBS shows, including veterans Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International. Obviously, cancellations have to happen, but it’s always worse when it’s your favorite, and for a lot of people, that was The Equalizer.

Along with Queen Latifah, The Equalizer also stars Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint. The final episode of the series will be airing on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following Watson. Even though fans don’t have too much time to prepare, all episodes are streaming on Paramount+. And as with any canceled show, there’s always the possibility it could be saved elsewhere. At the very least, The Equalizer is a reboot of the 1985 series of the same name. It could always get another reboot in the future, perhaps even with the same cast.