Queen Latifah Speaks out on ‘The Equalizer’ Cancellation

Queen Latifah is reacting to The Equalizer’s shocking cancellation.

CBS canceled the crime drama on Friday night after five seasons, meaning that Sunday’s season finale will now serve as the series finale as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Also serving as executive producer, Latifah portrays Robyn McCall, a single mother in New York City who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. She took to Instagram on Friday just after news of the cancellation broke, reflecting on her time on the series and thanking everyone who’s been a part of it, from the cast, crew, producers, writers, and especially the fans.

“Stepping into a kick-ass role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be,” Latifah wrote. “Shakim and I at Flavor Unit are always excited to bring these kinds of roles and projects to life—and then we just hope you love them as much as we do. The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal.”

“Thank you to our amazing cast, crew, and producers and writers! And I can’t say enough about the FANS!” she continued. “Y’all have been so loyal, so loud, and so ride-or-die—and that’s exactly why we keep doing this. We can’t thank you enough. It means the world to us.”

Despite The Equalizer’s cancellation, Queen Latifah promised she will “be back kicking ass in something new real soon. Can’t wait to share it with you.” Many fans flipped out over the cancellation on social media, expressing anger, sadness, and frustration, among other feelings. The cancellation came not long after CBS opted not to move forward with a spinoff starring Titus Welliver and Juani Feliz.

Pictured: Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS

The Equalizer was the final show on CBS’ current lineup awaiting its fate for next season. The series joins six other shows on the network that were canceled, including fellow veterans Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International.

As of now, it’s unknown if The Equalizer will be shopped around elsewhere, but CBS is likely not going to rethink its decision. The Eye network has already had to push back Matthew Gray Gubler’s Einstein to the 2026-27 season due to no room on the schedule. So for now, fans will have to tune in to the series finale of The Equalizer airing on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.