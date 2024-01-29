'Quantum Leap': Caitlin Bassett Talks Addison's Next Chapter, Teases Possible Season 3

Quantum Leap is leaping back into action after its midseason break on Tuesday, Jan. 30, and it's bringing with it plenty of new developments. Ben's (Raymond Lee) leaps through time could be coming to an end thanks to a new discovery from Tom (Peter Gadiot), which is something Caitlin Bassett, who plays Addison, told PopCulture.com is "another giant chess piece" on the table when it comes to the future of the show.

"Just as we were starting to settle into something, boom, it changes again," Bassett said ahead of Tuesday's midseason premiere, teasing that viewers will get to watch as "all the characters are dealing with their respective part of that and what that means for them." The way the writers have handled this new twist is "brilliant," Bassett hinted, adding that "nobody's walking out of this without a giant change and everybody has to figure that out."

Having just made peace with her ex-fiancé's place in her life, Addison was shaken to the core ahead of the midseason break to find Tom was hiding an engagement ring. "She's been once again, having to deal with the Ben of it all, and her and Tom have been doing the best they can to be real, empathetic adults towards the unreal situation that they are in," Bassett said of Addison's relationship with Tom. "And then [the ring discovery] just added once again, another chess piece on the board that's like, 'Okay, now what do we do with this?'"

Having just wrapped filming for Season 2, Bassett teased "the ride of a lifetime" for the remaining five episodes – and an exciting setup for a possible Season 3 down the line. "The back half of the season is my favorite thing that we've ever done," she said. "You start seeing Addison make really proactive decisions. She's no longer in reaction mode. It's fun, it's empowered, it's emotional. ... It's the best we've done. And the finale, you're going to see how exciting the future of this show could be."

The second season of Quantum Leap may be coming to a close, with the two-hour finale set for Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET, but Bassett teased that the show could have a bold new future ahead if it's renewed for a third season at NBC. She hinted that "by the end of the season, you're going to see what Season 3 is going to be and how much bigger the show could be from even here, which is so cool." Quantum Leap returns from the midseason break on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.