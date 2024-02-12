'Quantum Leap': Addison Tells Ben She Called off Her Wedding to Tom in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Addison is breaking the news of her engagement – and un-engagement – to Ben. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of Quantum Leap, titled "The Outsider," Addison (Caitlin Bassett) reveals to her ex-fiancé Ben (Raymond Lee) why she called off the wedding to Tom (Peter Gadiot) – and how she's found her true purpose in life.

Addison finds Ben amid another leap, this time into the world of conspiracy and investigative journalism in the early '80s. Seeing Ben take a swig from a flask surrounded by files, Addison's hologram appears to commiserate with him. "See you've graduated from coffee," she teases, adding, "Really wish I wasn't a hologram right now, I could use a drink."

Seeing the tired look Addison is giving him, Ben notes, "I know that face," as Addison admits, "Things are pretty bad at HQ right now." Pausing for just a moment, she adds, "And by the way, Tom and I got engaged." Ben's initial reaction is a surprised, "Oh!" before Addison tacks on, "And then I got unengaged," which earns a more sympathetic, "Oh." Addison assures Ben, "It wasn't about you or anything," to which he quickly responds, "I wasn't thinking-" as Addison jumps in, "Good. Ok."

Ben is curious about what happened, however. "I've been in reaction mode for a long time," Addison explains. "First, you leaped and I had to become your hologram. And then you died, and I had to deal with that. And then it turned out that you were still alive, and I just lost all sense of purpose – I didn't know who I was anymore." And then things became "obvious" to her. "I came to Quantum Leap to help people. That's who I am," she tells Ben. "That's my purpose."

Last month, PopCulture spoke with Bassett about the remaining episodes of Season 2 of Quantum Leap, which she called "the ride of a lifetime." She said at the time, "The back half of the season is my favorite thing that we've ever done. You start seeing Addison make really proactive decisions. She's no longer in reaction mode. It's fun, it's empowered, it's emotional. ... It's the best we've done. And the finale, you're going to see how exciting the future of this show could be."

Quantum Leap airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.