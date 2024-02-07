'My Name Is Earl' Cast Reunites 15 Years After Sitcom's Cancellation

More than a decade after NBC canceled its sitcom My Name Is Earl, the cast is back together again. Series stars Jaime Pressly, Jason Lee, and Ethan Suplee reunited at MegaCon Orlando over the weekend, the trio taking a moment to capture the occasion for fans with a gallery of images shared to Instagram some 15 years after My Name Is Earl ended.

"Had the best time ever being back with my boys this weekend!" Pressly wrote alongside a gallery of four images of herself and her former co-stars. In the photos, Pressly, Lee, and Suplee were all smiles and giggles as they posed for fans, many of whom were quick to take to the comments section. Reacting to the post, one person wrote, "I loved your show! It was so funny! Rx for sharing, great to see," with somebody else adding, "this just warms my heart. You were all so good together." Another person dubbed the sitcom the "best show everrrrrr," with another asking that the three stars "please finish the show."

The reunion came 15 years after NBC canceled My Name Is Earl in 2009 after just four seasons. Originally debuting on the network in 2005, the show, from Greg Garcia, centered on Lee's Earl Hickey, a small-time crook who to right the wrongs he has done in his life after he has an epiphany. Pressly starred in the series as Earl's ex-wife Joy, a role that earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, with Suplee taking on the role of Earl's brother Randy. The series also starred Eddie Steeples as Joy's new husband Darnell and Nadine Velazquez as hotel maid Catalina.

My Name Is Earl was short-lived at NBC, with the network canceling the series after just four seasons and after Season 4 ended with a massive cliffhanger regarding who Earl Jr.'s real father was. Just five days after ending the season, which was not intended to be a series finale, with the words "to be continued..." the show was canceled.

In the years since the show got the ax, there has been some talk about possibly revisiting Earl. Lee previously said in a 2020 interview, per The Nine Club, "We've talked about it, yeah. At least like, even a little three-part series to wrap up the list or something, we've talked about it." He added, "Yeah, that's definitely on the list, no pun intended, to try to wrap up that universe if we can." However, despite plenty of hope that the show will be revisited, there has been no concrete evidence of a revival ever coming to fruition.

All four seasons of My Name Is Earl are available to stream on Hulu.