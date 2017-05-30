Prison Break Sneak Peek Revealed

While they wait to see if/when the acclaimed Fox drama will return, Prison Break fans now have a glimpse of one of the season five finale’s tensest scenes.

The clip, which was shared with Entertainment Tonight, shows Jacob Anton Ness (Mark Feuerstein) unwinding his evil plans to Sara Tancredi-Scofield (Sarah Wayne Callies), who he’s holding hostage.

Jacob reveals he was overcome with a desire to take over Michael Scofield’s (Wentworth Miller) life.

“No one wants to die to their old life, Sara, and Michael didn’t,” Jacob says in the clip. “He wanted to hold onto it, so desperately. In that moment, I wanted him to go away — the whole agreement and just have you.”

Sarah then pushes out Jacob’s intentions of sending Michael to Yemen: to ensure his death. They then dive into the complex nature of Jacob’s true feelings for her during their relationship.

“I kept telling myself this was going to be my last lie, that it would fade with time as we had anniversaries, raised that beautiful child,” Jacob says.

“That is not your child,” Sarah replies. “You are using him as bait. You son of a b—h. You are so obsessed with Michael that you would risk my son!”

Jacob then goes on to assure her that his love for her and her son was real, but it doesn’t do much to quell her anger.

Prison Break fans have been eagerly anticipating the show’s latest finale, as it may be the last time they ever see the show on TV. The network has no immediate plans for bringing the show back, unless the producers have a story they want to tell.

If you recall, Prison Break was wrapped up after four seasons, but it was revived when the producers and actors approached the network with a new chapter in the characters’ lives.

However Miller, who also stars on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, says he’s prepared to come back when the time is right.

“I wouldn’t rule it out. I feel like there’s more story there and now we’re talking about multiple generations,” he said. “There are a lot of different directions that we could go, but I’m not in favor of exploring any of that unless there’s something awesome that we can sink our teeth into.”

