'The Crown' Season 5: See the First Look of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

A new Princess Diana has joined the cast of Netflix's The Crown Season 5. Elizabeth Debicki, whose credits include The Great Gatsby, The Night Manager, and Christopher Nolan's infamous Tenet, was caught on the set of the series while filming at Ardverikie Estate in Scotland, giving fans a first look at the Australian actress's transformation. She was seen shooting a scene with the two young boys who will portray the young Princes William and Harry.

People reports Debicki steps into the role for Season 5 of the Emmy-award-winning drama, taking over for Season 3's Emma Corrin. Netflix made the casting announcement in August 2020. "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one," the actress said in a statement.

Debicki joins a changing cast as the series is replacing a few of its award-winning members to more accurately reflect the ages of the Royal Family characters they will be portraying. Also taking the screen for Season 5 includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville taking over the role of Princess Margaret. After sharing a photo of Staunton dressed as the Queen for the series, the Harry Potter alum was spotted working on the series with Claudia Harrison, who plays the Queen's only daughter, Princess Anne.

An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton. pic.twitter.com/ZeMSA1hDnv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 30, 2021

It was previously announced that The Crown would be ending with Season 5, but creator Peter Morgan recently made the decision to extend the show's life. "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan announced in July 2020. "To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."