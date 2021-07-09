'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin Reveals Major Life Change on Instagram

✖

Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown Season 4, shared a photo of themselves on Instagram earlier this week wearing a chest binder across their chest. The 25-year-old star also changed their preferred pronouns to she/they on Instagram. In the past, Corrin has referred to themselves as queer on social media.

Corrin's Instagram post included three black and white photos, including two showing themselves wearing the binder during a photoshoot with photographer David-Simon Dayan. "Some time before I bought my first proper binder, messing around with [Dayan], we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool," Corrin wrote. "It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it. Bind safely, find what works for you." Corrin earned support from several stars, including Jennifer Garner, who commented with three heart emojis. Some transgender and gender nonbinary individuals chose to use chest binding to help with feelings of body dysphoria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Corrin (@emmalouisecorrin)

Corrin has referred to themselves as queer several times on Instagram, notes Entertainment Tonight. In April, Corrin posted photos of herself wearing a wedding veil for Pop Magazine, adding, "Ur fave queer bride." On June 29, she shared photos from a production of Anna X, writing, "Everyone is queer and everyone is just feeling so much." Anna X was written by Joseph Charlton and centers on two people who try to create the perfect identity to keep up with New York's social elite. Corrin will star in the play at London's Harold Pinter Theatre from July 10 to Aug. 4.

The Crown featured Corrin's first lead role, following a recurring part in Pennyworth. Their performance as Princess Diana earned critical acclaim, scoring her a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The Crown Season 4 cast also won the SAG Award for Outstanding Drama Series Ensemble. Corrin also stars in the upcoming movie My Policeman.

In an interview with Rege-Jean Page for Variety, Corrin said they went to an audition for The Crown, but only to help read with actresses the casting directors were considering for Camilla Parker Bowles. Corrin didn't think they were auditioning, so there was no pressure. However, they wound up getting the part of Diana. Elizabeth Debicki will take over the part for Seasons 5 and 6.

"It's really weird to hear in retrospect everyone's perspective on this," Corrin told Page about the casting process. "My agent was like, 'It's the perfect situation because it's going to be a no-pressure audition.' We decided that I would just prepare as if it was an audition. And so I did, and I worked on the voice with my mum, who is a speech therapist. And then I learned the lines. And I just had fun, because I wasn't really doing anything at the time."