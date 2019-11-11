People’s Choice Awards 2019: Pink Walks Red Carpet With Carey Hart and Kids

It’s going to be a very big night for Pink. The singer is set to take home the People’s Champion award. The honor is reserved for an entertainer who uses their platform to better society, and Pink’s philanthropy work has been well-documented. Prior to her special moment, she hit the red carpet with her family. That includes her husband, Carey Hart, and their two kids, Jameson and Willow.

Fans took to Twitter to gush over the adorable moment while the family of four walked the red carpet of the Barker Hanger in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Watching [E! News] and I can’t even deal with how adorable Pink’s kids are,” one user tweeted.

When the announcement was first released by E!, the singer shared an eloquent response about what it means to her to be recognized in that light.

“There are so many wonderful organizations and individuals doing extraordinary things in our communities every single day,” she said. “These are our everyday warriors and champions. They teach us and our children that it’s cool to be kind and that change is possible. I feel honored to be a small part of that change and will continue to be a champion for the truth and for open minds and open hearts.”

Along with her statement, Jen Neal, the General Manager of E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital, provided an explanation as to why they ultimately chose the Philadelphia native as their pick for the honor.

“Pink’s ability to capture a global audience with her music and also encourage them to act on behalf of important causes that affects humankind is awe-inspiring,” Neal said. “As an activist who inspires change for the better, she is the epitome of a People’s Champion, and we are humbled to present her with this award.”

Last month, Pink shared with Billboard that she never had any interest in taking part in the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show. The reason for that had much to do with her beliefs on the NFL’s handling of Colin Kaepernick and the ensuing kneeling displays.

She also feels many of the artists get scrutinized.

“They should give it to Janet Jackson,” she said. “That’s who should be doing the Super Bowl. There’s rumblings around J. Lo, Rihanna — they all deserve it. They should only give it, because of the controversy, to African-American or Latina women for a while.”

Ultimately, it was revealed that, indeed, Jennifer Lopez along with Shakira, will be headlining the performance.