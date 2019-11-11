People’s Choice Awards 2019: Kelsea Ballerini Bares Abs in Short Pink Dress

If you got it, flaunt it. That’s exactly what Kelsea Ballerini did on the red carpet of the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. The country singer sported a short pink dress that showcased her midsection, and fans were in awe of the “Miss Me More” singer’s abs. While walking the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Barker Hanger in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old singer brought a fun, flirty and feminine look to the awards with her two-piece outfit by Raisa Vanessa. And from the buzzing of social media, fans were loving it!

“EXCUSE ME,” one user’s tweet began. “Kelsea Ballerini looks freaking amazing.”

Another tweet read, “Wow, Kelsea looks absolutely stunning.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, another fan of Ballerini’s said, “okay uhm [Kelsea] is serving looks tonight, honey!”

@KelseaBallerini you are serving ALL the Barbie dream looks for the #PCAs 🥰 the pink is everything! — Amanda (@mandapannnda) November 11, 2019

Ballerini will be performing a song during the 45th iteration of the award show. In addition, she will find herself up for the Country Artist of 2019 along with names like Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris among others.

“I will lose all cool if Kelsea wins tonight,” one user said on Twitter. “SHE FREAKING DESERVES IT!”

Recently, Ballerini shared on Instagram details about how her upcoming third album is developing. The album will reportedly be more personal than her first two as she puts the finishing touches on it.

In the post, she said that the album is “every piece of me” and how excited she is to bring this album on to her next tour.

Speaking with PopCulture.com, Ballerini expanded on what fans can expect to see her next record.

“I’m still working on it, so it’s still kind of evolving, but they’re just more of more I think, is the best way I can describe it for now,” Ballerini recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “There’s a song with a string quartet. There’s two songs with horns. There’s two collaborations. There’s just more and more.

“I’ve just had the time this summer to be super hands on with it,” she continued. “I’ve never been so involved in making an album before. I think I have a different sense of pride about it, just because I’m super involved. From the writing of it obviously, but now to the production too. Yeah, it’s dope.”

Ballerini’s debut album, The First Time, was released on May 19, 2015. Her second album, Unapologetically, came out two years later on Nov. 3, 2017.

Photo credit: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank