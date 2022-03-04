‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ Historic Set Location Engulfed in Flames

The large former textile mill Dalton Mills in West Yorkshire, England, caught fire on Thursday, requiring a team of 100 firefighters to tackle and contain the massive blaze. The mill has served as a filming location for many different productions, including Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey. According to Deadline, there were no injuries and 20 pumps were called onto the scene to put out the fire.

In order to contain the damage, the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service advised locals to close their windows due to the fact that the building was “100%” engulfed in smoke. They also closed local roads to divert traffic away from the site. Crews remained on the scene for the rest of the day to monitor the situation and deal with flare-ups that could have arisen.

More than 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze in a mill in Keighley.



More than 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze in a mill in Keighley.

“We still have crews and specialist units tackling the Mill fire in Keighley,” read the latest update. “100 percent of building involved. Please stay away from the area. Thanks to local residents for their patience & partners for their support as we tackle this incident.”The mill was built in 1869 and served as a location for projects like The Great Train Robbery, Gunpowder, To Walk Invisible, and The Limehouse Golem. Richard Knight of Screen Yorkshire called the fire “a sad loss to the Yorkshire filmmaking landscape.”

“It’s one of those amazing locations that is like a destination in its own right,” he said. “It’s got the kind of provenance and scale that could attract filmmakers from far and wide.”