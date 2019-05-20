‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Appraises Rare ‘Game of Thrones’ Book, and It’s Worth a Lot

Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison recently appraised a rare Game of Thrones book, and it’s worth a lot.

According to Fox News, the episode airs Monday night, the day after Game of Thrones’ finale, and will see Harrison assessing the novel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t think it’s a first edition, but a few years after [Game of Thrones] came out, he came out with a special edition and he signed a bunch of copies, but no one really bought it because it wasn’t cool yet,” Harrison revealed. “Then it sort of exploded and now the book is worth a fortune. It’s one of those things, if you’re there at the right time at the right place, you could have bought as many as you wanted for $50 a piece.”

Notably, the History Channel has given Pawn Stars a time-increase, as the show will now run for hour-long episodes instead of 30 minutes, which is something that Harrison is excited about.

“[We have] more time to talk about the history of the items, which I really like doing. I get to go into deeper dives,” he told Fox News. “It’s probably my favorite season ever.”

The move is understandably important to Harrison, who has taken Pawn Stars from nothing to being one of the biggest reality TV shows airing today.

“People would tell me that nobody wants to watch a show about four fat guys in a pawn shop,” he explained of trying to get the show off the ground before History came around.

“All of a sudden I was on TV and we had the highest-rated premiere History ever had at the time,” Harrison added. To this day I believe it’s because people were going through their cable guide and thought it said something other than Pawn Stars.”

Martin, whose book series was the origin for Game of Thrones, recently opened up on the series coming to an end, saying, “You know, it’s complex. I’m a little sad, actually.”

“I wish we had a few more seasons. But I understand. Dave and Dan are gonna go on to do other things, and I’m sure some of the actors were signed up for like seven or eight years, and they would like to go on and take other roles. All of that is fair. I’m not angry or anything like that, but there’s a little wistfulness in me,” he continued.

Pawn Stars airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST, only on the History Channel.