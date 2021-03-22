'Pawn Stars' Returns Tonight With Object Linked to JFK's Assassin

✖

Pawn Stars returns tonight on History Channel, and the guys will be checking out an object linked to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. In a synopsis of the new episode, it's revealed that "a seller comes in with an overcoat once owned by suspected JFK assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald." Viewers will have to tune in to find out if the deal will "be a stroll on a grassy knoll, or will Rick lose his shot at owning a piece of history."

That's not all, though, as Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison "checks out a 30-year-old Gibson guitar with a factory mistake." After that, Austin "Chumlee" Russell is faced with making an offer and duking it out over "a rare Mike Tyson Nintendo game punches into the shop." Finally, Rick Harrison and Corey "head out of the shop and into the desert to check out a restored WWII half-track. Will the father and son duo be able to target a deal, or will it blow up in their faces?" Pawn Stars Season 18 kicks back into gear at 9 p.m. CT, Monday.

The countdown to new #PawnStars episodes begins in 5...4...3...2...1 💥 Watch as actor Dennis Quaid and WWE Hall of Famer @RealMickFoley stop by with some insane items up for grabs. It all starts next Monday March 22 only on The HISTORY Channel! pic.twitter.com/7Hxifsu7zb — Pawn Stars (@pawnstars) March 15, 2021

In a preview of the episode shared exclusively by Looper, a young man named Lucas is seen coming into the shop with the item purported to have belonged to Oswald: a navy-blue overcoat. He states that he was given the coat by his father, who had acquired it from Oswalt's brother, Robert Oswalt Jr., who died in 2017. "The coat is in pristine condition," Lucas says, then adding that he is "hoping to get $20,000."

The two men began to bond over their discussion of the conspiracy theories surrounding JKF's death, which are quite common and complex. Oswald was accused of being a lone gunman but claimed that he was framed. He was killed by a nightclub owner named Jack Ruby two days after the death of Kennedy.

Since then, many have speculated that, perhaps, Oswald did not act alone, though no concrete evidence has ever surfaced. "I always like a very good conspiracy theory," Rick says in the exclusive clip. "This is incredible, and this is the mother of all conspiracy theories."