'Paw Patrol' Shows Their Support for Black Voices, But Is Met With Controversy From Social Media
Following the cancellation of popular series Cops and Live PD amid growing protests against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd, another police-themed series, albeit an odd one, is facing controversy. Paw Patrol, Nickelodeon's animated children’s series featuring team of canine public servants, is facing backlash after it announced that it would be "muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning."
In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices pic.twitter.com/NO2KeQjpHM— PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) June 2, 2020
Paw Patrol's June 2 tweet came amid global protests sparked following the death of Floyd, the unarmed black man killed after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. In response to his death, there have been increased calls to defund or dismantle the police and to put an end to police brutality and systemic racism. As a result, many networks have issued statements on the killing, with Nickelodeon even going off air for eight minutes and 46 seconds, during which the aired the sound of someone breathing, referencing Floyd's dying words of "I can’' breathe," and encouraging people to join the Color of Change organization "to call on public officials across the country to take real action."
Paw Patrol's tweet, however, didn't get the same praise that the network's moment of silence had, and the "Paw Patrol" hashtag even began to trend with calls for its cancellation after several people shared a an article in comedy-news site The Onion titled "Paw Patrol Writers Defend Episode Where German Shepherd Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Lab 17 Times In Back." Replying to the tweet, many raised issues with certain aspects of the series, other jokingly called for it to be pulled from the air, some replied with rallying cries from global protests, and others defended the
The mayor in the show definitely does not do oversight of Chase.— Brendel (@Brendelbored) June 2, 2020
Perhaps naming your main character police dog “chase” is a bit tone deaf to the suffering of people who have actually been on the receiving end of dogs used as weapons by the police. My 3 year old calls his stuffed Chase “Jace”.— Laura C. Bernardo (@LauraCarmella) June 3, 2020
you’ve already brainwashed a bunch of kids into thinking law enforcement is a noble and just profession. better to scrap production forever if you want to make lasting change— bugchasing incel 🕊 (@bathwaterbad) June 2, 2020
So sad. We should support police. I will never tell my child police are bad. We should be supporting ALL. God doesn’t discriminate why should we? We are 1 race the Human Race. Don’t teach hate!— Kari Humble Santos (@ksworldtraveler) June 11, 2020
June 2, 2020
How much will Paw Patrol be donating to bail funds?— Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) June 2, 2020
Euthanize the police dog— Marmalade Mark (@Marmalade_Mark) June 2, 2020
For a paramilitary organisation Chase breaks so many privacy laws it’s ridiculous. Sky also in direct violation of international standards preventing dogs from flying helicopters.— Tom Lyon (@tomtomlyon) June 2, 2020
Cop dog has to quit his job. Nothing less will suffice.— Maple "Defund Police" Pony (@TheMaplePony) June 5, 2020
We’re seriously starting shit over a cartoon dog...that’s been on air for like...5+ years...— Coffee Before BS (@StarieTiger) June 11, 2020
He ain’t done anything different in the show now as he did then...
But all of a sudden, “HE’S A COP REMOVE HIM!”...
Please don't listen to them! Chase is a GOOD dog and only shows the kids the RIGHT way to be towards others. Paw Patrol is my boys' favorite cartoon. My one son loves Marshall & Chase the most. My other son loves Zuma. It's a wonderful cartoon!!— KymberTV (@KymberTv) June 10, 2020
get rid of the cop or delete ur account— doccter HELL FROG says BLACK LIVES MATTER (@babykingtobey) June 2, 2020
Paw patrol is a show for KIDS. Chase is literally a representation of what cops should be. So instead of saying "abolish him" you could help yourself out and spread positively ABOUT him. I swear.— _.LLivii._ (@llivii_l) June 11, 2020
Okay... but also:— rise above (@somethingamiss) June 2, 2020
-donate to @Blklivesmatter and bail funds
-hire BIPOC writers, animators, voice actors
-reconsider Chase’s police dog portrayal on the show
-reconsider Mayor Goodway’s portrayal + represent more BIPOC characters (and in a more positive/competent light)