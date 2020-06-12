'Paw Patrol' Shows Their Support for Black Voices, But Is Met With Controversy From Social Media

Following the cancellation of popular series Cops and Live PD amid growing protests against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd, another police-themed series, albeit an odd one, is facing controversy. Paw Patrol, Nickelodeon's animated children’s series featuring team of canine public servants, is facing backlash after it announced that it would be "muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning."

In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices pic.twitter.com/NO2KeQjpHM — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) June 2, 2020

Paw Patrol's June 2 tweet came amid global protests sparked following the death of Floyd, the unarmed black man killed after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. In response to his death, there have been increased calls to defund or dismantle the police and to put an end to police brutality and systemic racism. As a result, many networks have issued statements on the killing, with Nickelodeon even going off air for eight minutes and 46 seconds, during which the aired the sound of someone breathing, referencing Floyd's dying words of "I can’' breathe," and encouraging people to join the Color of Change organization "to call on public officials across the country to take real action."

Paw Patrol's tweet, however, didn't get the same praise that the network's moment of silence had, and the "Paw Patrol" hashtag even began to trend with calls for its cancellation after several people shared a an article in comedy-news site The Onion titled "Paw Patrol Writers Defend Episode Where German Shepherd Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Lab 17 Times In Back." Replying to the tweet, many raised issues with certain aspects of the series, other jokingly called for it to be pulled from the air, some replied with rallying cries from global protests, and others defended the