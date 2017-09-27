‘Party of Five’ Reboot in the Works

Party of Five may be returning to your TV screen. The show’s original creators, Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, are readying their old Fox drama for a reboot with a current-events twist, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original series, which ran for six seasons, focused on five siblings — Bailey (Scott Wolf), Charlie (Matthew Fox), Julia (Neve Campbell), Claudia (Lacey Chabert) and their baby brother Owen — who unite as a family after their parents are killed in a car crash. The reboot would be about a first-generation Latino family who immigrates to the U.S. and tries to make it in a new country. (The fate of the parents is unknown at this time.)

The reboot has yet to be confirmed, and producers at Sony Pictures Television Studios have yet to hear the pitch, sources tell THR.

The original Party of Five series ran from 1994-2000 and tackled subjects like substance abuse, domestic abuse, cancer and the series’ revolving theme, the death of a parent. It also helped launch the careers of Wolf, Fox, Campbell and Chabert. Fans will remember Jennifer Love Hewitt’s guest appearances and her following spin-off, Time of Your Life, which lasted only one season on Fox.

Reboots remain popular as networks are currently going through the motions of producing remakes of True Lies (Fox), The Jetsons (ABC), The Munsters (NBC) and Starsky and Hutch (Amazon).

Another (smaller) trend emerging in the TV realm is immigration. Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez has sold two immigration-themed shows to CBS and the CW: a dramedy called Illegal following an All-American teen who suddenly discovers he’s not actually American, and a medical drama called Have Mercy about a Latina doctor who moves to Miami and opens a secret medical clinic in her apartment.