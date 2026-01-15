Paramount+ Orders Serial Killer Show Starring Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is making her return to TV with Paramount+’s new true crime series Fear Not.

The Oscar-winning actress will star in and executive produce the limited series, written by Outlaw King and Boardwalk Empire‘s Bash Doran and based on the Vanity Fair article “Sympathy for the Devil” by Julie Miller.

Anne Hathaway attends the 2025 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street on October 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The six-episode drama, set to premiere on Paramount+ next year, tells the story of prolific serial killer Stephen Morin and the unlikely bond he formed with Margy Palm (Hathaway), the last woman he ever kidnapped.

“Morin’s abduction of Palm, which started as a deadly captive situation, took an unlikely turn: one which included compassion, prayer and profound courage,” the show’s logline reads. “Palm’s devotion to her faith and her insistence that Morin could be transformed, became the impetus of a relationship that lasted long after Palm was returned to safety — until Morin received the death penalty.”

Bash Doran (Photo Credit: Ryan Liebe)

“At Paramount+, we are always looking for stories that captivate and entertain our audience, and this series will do exactly that,” said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+, in a statement. “By grounding this chilling true story in the lived experience of our protagonist, Anne is bringing a level of nuance and gravity to the screen that only a performer of her caliber can. We are thrilled to collaborate with Anne, Bash and the rest of this illustrious team and we can’t wait for viewers to see what is sure to be an enthralling limited series.”

Fear Not is produced by MGM Television, written by Doran and executive produced by Steve Stark and Stacey Levin for Toluca Pictures, Helen Estabrook for Vanity Fair Studios, Hathaway, Adam Shulman and Johnathan Rice for Somewhere Pictures, and Margy, Bart and Noelle Palm.

Fear Not is set to premiere on Paramount+ next year.