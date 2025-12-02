Anne Hathaway Has 5 Big Movies Coming out in 2026

Get ready to see a lot of Anne Hathaway.

While the Oscar and Emmy-winning actress has had a relatively quiet last few years—to the point that she didn’t appear in anything in 2025—next year will be a whole lot different.

In 2026, Hathaway will reunite with Christopher Nolan to star in his big-budget adaptation of The Odyssey, reprise one of her most famous roles in the comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada 2, star in an adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel Verity alongside Dakota Johnson, and take on main roles in two highly-awaited projects from horror directors David Lowery and David Robert Mitchell. Get all that?

On top of that, she’s currently filming the Afghanistan war drama Alone at Dawn, which is directed by Apollo 13 director Ron Howard and will star Adam Driver. It may or may not release next year.

It’s a big year for the actress, as she’s never appeared in five films in the same year. Her last time even touching four films in the same year was 2014, where she appeared in Song One, Don Peyote, and Interstellar, then reprised her voice-acting role as Jewel for DreamWorks’ animated feature Rio 2.

The Odyssey

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last few years, Interstellar director Christopher Nolan has spent a quarter of a billion dollars just on the production of his upcoming adaptation of Homer’s 8th-century epic poem The Odyssey. Pretty much every actor you can think of is probably in it. We don’t have a full trailer yet, but we will soon: it will run in the previews for Avatar: Fire and Ash, which releases in theaters later this month. The Odyssey releases July 17, 2026.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Miranda returns! The 2006 comedy-drama that took the world by storm is receiving a sequel twenty years later. Hathaway starred here as young journalist Andrea “Andy” Sachs, who gets a job at the world’s biggest fashion magazine but suffers under the wrath of the magazine’s editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, a character played by Meryl Streep who audiences loved to hate and is suspiciously similar to Vogue’s iconic editor Anna Wintour. The main cast of the first film is returning, and some big names have signed on for the second round: Lady Gaga! Justin Theroux! Kenneth Branagh! Sydney Sweeney! The new film releases May 1, 2026.

Play video

Verity

Here we go, another Colleen Hoover adaptation. After her novels Confess, Regretting You, and It Ends With Us have been brought to life, now Reminders of Him and Verity are set to hit the big screen this year. This one is a bit different from her usual romance fare, though: Verity is a spooky psychological thriller starring Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway as two writers. It’s smart, then, that the movie is being released just before Halloween on October 2, 2026.

Mother Mary

Here’s where it gets interesting. We know absolutely nothing about Mother Mary, other than that it’s about “the relationship of a musician and a fashion designer.” But with all the talent involved, the mystery is certainly intriguing. David Lowery, director of acclaimed films like A Ghost Story and The Green Knight, is writing and directing this one. Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, and FKA Twigs star. Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff, and FKA Twigs are doing the soundtrack. Feels like if you know those names, you’ll know whether you’ll like this or not. A trailer supposedly drops later today.

This is not a ghost story. This is not a love story. David Lowery's MOTHER MARY trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3EeWCqA392 — A24 (@A24) December 1, 2025

Flowervale Street

Another movie with basically no details, Flowervale Street is probably the most exciting movie on the list. David Robert Mitchell directed the critically acclaimed horror It Follows in 2014 and the criminally underrated noir Under The Silver Lake in 2018, then disappeared. He returns to the big screen with a 1980s-set sci-fi drama that will reportedly involve dinosaurs returning to life in some form or fashion. Hathaway and Ewan McGregor will star. Is that enough to go off of? Probably not. Is Mitchell’s return to filmmaking the most exciting film news of 2026? It’s certainly in the running.