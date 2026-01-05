‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Ending at Paramount+

Tayrlor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown is coming to an end with a fifth and final season.

Paramount+ announced Monday that the Jeremy Renner-led series, co-created by Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, had been renewed for one final eight-episode season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Season 4, Jenner’s Mike McLusky had his control over Kingstown threatened as new players competed to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town.

Clayton Cardenas as Torres and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike had to contend with a headstrong new warden, played by Edie Falco, to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.

The Season 4 finale aired on Dec. 28, with the final eight episodes of the series taking place in the aftermath of the gang war.

Dillon had previously indicated that Mayor of Kingstown was prepared to go for seven seasons. “[Sheridan] has an ending for it in Season 7. Whether it goes that far or that’s where we get [who knows], but he has an ending, and everyone knows about it,” Dillon said in a 2024 ScreenRant interview. “Our goal is to get to that Season 7, because that’s as far as we can get, because that’s where he’s always had it. 15 years ago, he had it. 15 years ago, ‘So, here’s how it’s starting, Mitch is going to get killed off in the first 10 pages, and season 7, episode 10, this is where Mike’s going to be.”

Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, and Richard Brake as Merle Callahan in Mayor of Kingstown episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Jeremy Parsons/Paramount+

In addition to Renner and Falco, Lennie James, Laura Benanti, series co-creator Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Nishi Munshi starred in Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown.

Mayor of Kingstown is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.