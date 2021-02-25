Paramount+ Adds New 'Reno 911!' Project 'The Hunt for QAnon'

✖

Paramount Plus is bringing back Reno 911 after its short-lived Quibi revival (which is now available on the Roku channel following the streaming platform's quick demise). The new special Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon, is described as "a supersized event based on the long-running Comedy Central series," according to The Hollywood Reporter. MTV Entertainment Studios will produce. Paramount Plus will launch on March 4.

The news comes as ViacomCBS announced its comedy series slate on the forthcoming streaming service, which also promises a new reality series each month in 2021. Other comedy shows announced coming to the service in varying capacities include Workaholics, Inside Amy Schumer, Beavis and Butthead, and a new weekly show with Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Inside Amy Schumer will return for a fifth season on the platform. The Schumer-hosted series aired on Comedy Central for four seasons from 2013 and 2016. The comedian stepped away from the show after its fourth season to focus on her film career; however, she was still under contract to produce additional episodes of the show, which will take the form of these specials. During its run, the show was nominated for 12 Primetime Emmys. The series took home three awards for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics (2015), Outstanding Variety Sketch Series (2015), and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series (2016).

The Beavis and Butthead project will arrive on the streamer as a movie and a revival. Creator Mike Judge will return, voicing both characters. Judge will also executive produce. The film, which will premiere ahead of the new series, will serve as a follow-up to the 1996 film Beavis and Butt-head Do America. Joining the iconic series on the streamer is Workaholics. After running for seven seasons on Comedy Central, Paramount Plus will be breathing new life into the show with a movie. Its stars Blake Anderson, Adam Devine and Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck are all expected to return.

The streamer also ordered six episodes of its new series with comedian and host Trevor Noah. The Daily Show spinoff, titled The Weekly Show with Trevor Noah, will focus on the stories across the societal landscape. He'll also talk with the writers and stars behind the headlines. Noah will also produce on the series.