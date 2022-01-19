‘Outlander’ Season 6 Trailer Released With Premiere Date Set at Starz

Outlander is back and war is coming to Fraser’s Ridge. Starz released the first trailer for the romantic drama’s sixth season on Wednesday, and Jamie (Sam Hueghan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are staring down the barrel of the American Revolution. Outlander Season 6 premieres on March 6 and will cover the events In the book A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

The first trailer offers an explosive look at the new season, as each couple struggles with their own issues. While Jamie and Claire appear to have some conflict over the fact that she gave up her modern life because of her devotion to beloved Scotsman, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) appear to be more in love than ever. Fans will also be delighted to see Young Ian (John Bell) return to the fold after living with the Mohawk tribe.

The biggest threat to the Fraser family’s safety is the nearing war in the colonies. Jamie has been forced to work on the side of the Crown, much to his dismay, and Claire’s knowledge of how the war turns out for the British (spoiler alert: not well!) makes them all anxious about his survival. Will no one let these lovebirds live out their lives together in peace?

Before season six even premiered, Starz renewed Outlander for a seventh season as well. Season seven will cover the novel An Echo in the Bone and will continue the Frasers’ adventures in Revolutionary War-era America. We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic Outlander journey,” showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get into the writer’s room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story.”

Hueghan also shared his excitement on social media, thanking the team for another season and the fans for their dedication to the series. “Congrats to [Starz], the cast and crew and of course, HUGE thank you to our fans!” he tweeted. “Delighted!! Let’s get this season finished first, before we celebrate, right?!!” Outlander Season 6 will premiere on March 6, 2022, on Starz.