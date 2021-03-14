'Outlander' Renewed for Season 7 Before Season 6 Even Premieres

✖

Great news, Sassenachs! Season six of Outlander might still be in production, but Starz has already decided to renew the romantic drama for season seven. Season seven will cover the novel An Echo in the Bone and will continue the Frasers' adventures in Revolutionary War-era America. We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic Outlander journey," showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said in a statement. "We can't wait to get into the writer's room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story."

Star Sam Hueghan also shared his excitement on social media, thanking the team for another season and the fans for their dedication to the series. "Congrats to [Starz], the cast and crew and of course, HUGE thank you to our fans!" he tweeted. "Delighted!! Let’s get this season finished first, before we celebrate, right?!!" He also shared a confirmation video on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan)

The fifth season of Outlander ended brutally with Claire's rape and Jamie's revenge on her attackers, but the couple Is stronger than ever. Heughan credits that onscreen power to their effective working relationship behind the scenes. "We sat together and worked through [the finale] every day," Heughan told Elle. "I think it comes down to me and Caitriona [Balfe] pushing in one direction and Jamie [Payne, the director] being such a great collaborator and visionary."

Heughan has spoken out in the past about the bullying that he has faced online since taking on the role of Jamie Fraser. "It's affecting my life," he wrote in a social media statement. "My mental state and is a daily concern. My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I'm associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking share of private information and vile, false narrative."

Balfe also got candid with Harper's Bazaar about being the center of such a mega-hit. "Yes, very much so," she said, confirming that there were some vocal critics in a largely positive fandom. "What’s strange to me is the desire to follow something so fervently, spend so much time on it, yet hate the people involved. I just don’t understand it. And as somebody who experienced bullying growing up, it’s not something that I ever thought I would have to face again in my 30s."