Oscars Channel: Where to Watch 2019 Academy Awards

The Oscars are live on Sunday night, and there are a few ways to watch the awards ceremony online or on TV.

The 91st Academy Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night. This year, ABC is hosting the special event, so viewers with cable or a TV antenna can tune in on their televisions to watch the ceremony. Of course, for those with other plans on Sunday, the show can be recorded on a DVR, or with an HD antenna using a device like the Amazon Fire TV Recast or similar products.

There are plenty of streaming options for the Oscars as well. Getting them straight from ABC can be tricky, as the network’s ABC Go app is still confined to major cities and is not available to all customers. However, those who have access can watch the Oscars live on their laptop, phone, tablet or other streaming device with ABC’s app.

Meanwhile, other services will be airing the show as well. Those with the right subscription can watch on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV or Playstation Vue. Many of these even have free trials, so now is a great time to cash in on the opportunity.

ABC has also promised to leave the Oscars ceremony up for viewing on its site and app until March 3 so that belated viewers can catch up. The award show has been a tricky production to put together, so fans will not want to miss it.

As for the usual pre-show coverage, there are even more ways fans can watch. The same services that are streaming the ceremony will be streaming “All Access: Red Carpet Live,” which will begin airing on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Fans that want even more can tune in to E!, where the network will begin its early coverage at 1 p.m. ET — that is 10 a.m. PT on the west coast, where the show will take place. After that, the network will transition into “E! Live from the Red Carpet: Oscars 2019” starting at 5 p.m. ET. That show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic.

As most fans probably know by now, the Oscars ceremony itself is without a host this year. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did its best to find a star willing to take the stage this year, losing its first choice, Kevin Hart, after a number of homophobic tweets resurfaced. However, after a number of big names turned the show down, it decided to go forward with no host at all — the second time in the show’s long history it has done so.

There will, however, be presenters to keep the show rolling. A medley of stars will get stage time on Sunday, including Keegan-Michael Key, Tina Fey, Melissa McCarthy, Samuel L. Jackson and Awkwfina.

The Oscars are live on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.