Taraji P. Henson Throws Shade at Ryan Seacrest on Oscars Red Carpet

While many celebrities chose not to be interviewed by Ryan Seacrest, one actress was not afraid to throw shade at the television personality.

Taraji P. Henson, star of the hit FOX show Empire, threw a subtle jab at Seacrest relating to his recent sexual assault allegations.

Holy shit Taraji just put a curse on Ryan Seacrest 😂 pic.twitter.com/GSknn3NozF — Sara Jean Hughes (@sarajeanhughes) March 5, 2018

“The universe has a way of taking care of good people,” Henson said with a smirk. “You know what I mean?”

“I agree,” Seacrest responded as Henson flicked his chin.

Seacrest’s former stylist Suzie Hardy accused Seacrest of sexually assaulting her when she worked back stage at the E! network, with accusations including Seacrest groping her and rubbing his genitals up against her.

“I didn’t know how to deal with it,” she told Variety. “I really didn’t. I was battling finally being in a decent financial position to breathe and be a mom, that I didn’t have to be freaking out all the time, and then dealing with this infantile celebrity person who was testing me on every level and manipulating me and knew that I was in a vulnerable position.”

Seacrest was originally accused back in November, but was supposedly cleared after an internal investigation from the E! Network.

“E! has now concluded the investigation into allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest,” a network spokesperson said. “The investigation, conducted by outside counsel, found insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest and therefore could not be substantiated. E! is committed to providing a safe working environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.”

Seacrest emphatically denied the accusations at the time.

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” Seacrest said in a statement.

Despite serious backlash on social media, Seacrest hosted the network’s red carpet show on Sunday. He even got public support from his co-host Giuliana Rancic and Keeping Up With the the Kardashians cast member Kris Jenner.

“12 years…thousands of laughs…hundreds of stars…and one amazing red carpet bff. You’ll always be younger (4 months) but I’ll always be taller (in heels) [winky face]. Can’t wait to see you today at the Oscars [Ryan Seacrest]!!!” Rancic wrote.

“Oscar Sunday wouldn’t be the same without you [Ryan Seacrest] [Giuliana Rancic]!!” Jenner wrote alongside a photo of her and Seacrest. “Can’t WAIT to watch you on the Red Carpet tonight!! I look forward to this night every year! I’m so proud of you!!”