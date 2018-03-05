Salma Hayek Literally Decked out for Oscars in Sequin Style

Salma Hayek took to the 90th Academy Awards red carpet ceremony on Sunday wearing a bright purple sequin dress.

The Academy Award-nominated actress’ bold choice of dress definitely turned heads on social media.

Salma Hayek’s style choices are always so extra, but this lavender sequined gown is pretty amazing. #Oscars #Oscars90 — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 4, 2018

Salma Hayek didn’t shy away from the sparkle…a glitter dress was not enough, she had to add the encrusted shawl/cape because we all want to be hugged by jewels. #OscarJewelry #oscars90 pic.twitter.com/kpXDXMuAaD — Gem Gossip (@gemgossip) March 4, 2018

OBSESSING over Salma Hayek wearing this Gucci and $4 million dollllassss of Harry Winston diamonds #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ptos9IFIhe — grace (@gracelynchx) March 4, 2018

“Salma Hayek is DECKED,” Andrea Mandell wrote as she snapped a pair of photos of Hayek on the red carpet.

“Salma Hayek’s style choices are always so extra, but this lavender sequined gown is pretty amazing,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Salma Hayek didn’t shy away from the sparkle…a glitter dress was not enough, she had to add the encrusted shawl/cape because we all want to be hugged by jewels,” one user weighed in.

But not everybody was impressed by her style decision.

Salma Hayek is a beautiful, stunning woman and her stylist should be PUBLICLY FLOGGED. #DenisePolice pic.twitter.com/6Yhc0DKQNO — Denise Yoo Gee (@MadsLovah) March 4, 2018

Round of applause for Salma Hayek for repurposing my senior prom dress for the #oscars pic.twitter.com/3MRzOMRbZ8 — Maria Del Russo (@maria_delrusso) March 4, 2018

can someone explain Salma Hayek’s gown to me? I don’t get it. #Oscars — Diane Gordon (@thesurfreport) March 4, 2018

“Salma Hayek in a purple lampshade,” @kaitlynfig tweeted.

“Salma Hayek is a beautiful, stunning woman and her stylist should be PUBLICLY FLOGGED,” Denise Yoo Gee wrote.

“Round of applause for Salma Hayek for repurposing my senior prom dress for the #oscars,” Maria Del Russo joked.

“Can someone explain Salma Hayek’s gown to me? I don’t get it,” Diane Gordon tweeted.

Hayek made headlines on Saturday when she called out President Trump over his comments calling certain third world countries “S—hole countries.”

“This award has never gone to a s—hole nation, because there are no s—hole nations,” Hayek said during her speech at the Independent Spirit Awards.

The 90th Academy Awards show takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.