Social Media Sees Meryl Streep’s Striking Resemblance to Fairy Godmother in ‘Shrek 2’

Sunday night’s 90th Annual Academy Awards proved that social media can make a meme out of Meryl Streep no matter what awards show it is.

As soon as she stepped onto the red carpet, Twitter users began to obsess over Streep’s fairytale-like appearance — more specifically, that she looked like she was straight out of Shrek 2.

With her red long-sleeved dress, silver updo and glasses, social media users couldn’t get over just how much the legendary actress resembled the animated movie’s Fairy Godmother.

The 68-year-old, who was nominated for her role of Katharine Graham in The Post, enjoyed a front row seat at the Oscars — and therefore a lot of screen time during the ceremony.

“If they ever make a live-action Shrek 2 movie, I want Meryl Streep to be the Fairy Godmother. End of discussion,” declared one fan on social media.

Another wrote: “I mean we’ve never seen Meryl Streep and the Fairy Godmother in the same room at the same time…”

Some joked that the actress must have taken a photo of the villainous character to her stylist for ideas, while others simply gushed: “I want Meryl Streep to be my fairy godmother.”

“All we need is for her to sing ‘I Need a Hero,’” one fan wrote, referencing the Fairy Godmother’s performance Shrek 2.

Fans also pointed out that Streep updated her iconic meme from 2017’s Oscar Awards cheering with her hands cupped to her face.

Ultimately, Streep ended up losing in the Best Actress category to Frances McDormand for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. McDormand delivered a powerful speech calling for inclusion and and representation in film and art. She called on Streep to help her with a demonstration.

“And now, I want to get some perspective,” McDormand said as she set her award down. “If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight. The actors — Meryl (Streep) if you do it everyone else will — the filmmakers, the producers, the writers, the cinematographers, the composers, the songwriters, the designers, come on!”

One by one the women stood up as the rest of the auditorium applauded.

“Okay, look around ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight, invite us into your office in a couple days or you can come to ours, whichever suits you best. And we’ll tell you all about them. I have two words to leave with you tonight ladies and gentlemen, inclusion rider,” she added.

McDormand and Streep were up against Sally Hawkins, Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan for Best Actress. Allison Janney, who started as LaVona Golden in I, Tonya, took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Other women to take home Oscars on Sunday included Darla K. Anderson, who was one of the duo directors to create the winner of Best Animated Film Coco, Rachel Shenton for Best Live Action Short Film, Kristen Anderson-Lopez for Best Original Song (“Remember Me” from Coco) and Lucy Sibbick for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.