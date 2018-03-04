Madonna Posts Oscars Throwback With Michael Jackson as Her Date

With the 90th Academy Awards taking place Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, pop music legend Madonna took to social media on Sunday afternoon to post a throwback photo of her at the 1991 Academy Awards.

Her date for the show was none other than the late music legend Michael Jackson.

“Best date ever!!” Madonna wrote.

Madonna gave a live performance at the show, playing her song “Sooner or Later” from the Alec Baldwin film Dick Tracy.

Along with having a monumentally successful music career, Madonaa filmorgraphy stretches fro 1979 up through 2012, starring in such film as Vision Quest, Desperately Seeking Susan, Dick Tracy, A League of Their Own, Body of Evidence, Four Rooms, Die Another Day and Arthur and the Invisibles.

Along with some of the most iconic music videos in history, Jackson has a filmography of his own that includes The Wiz, Moonwalker and Men in Black II.

The 90th Academy Awards have plenty of drama surrounding them before the award show even starts. For starters, television personality Ryan Seacrest is still set to host the E! Network red carpet ceremony before the show despite sexual misconduct allegations surrounding him.

Despite a massive downpour of outrage from social media, several celebrities have reached out to show their support for Seacrest being on the show, including his co-host Giuliana Rancic.

“12 years…thousands of laughs…hundreds of stars…and one amazing red carpet [best friend forever]. You’ll always be younger (4 months) but I’ll always be taller (in heels) [winky face]. Can’t wait to see you today at the Oscars [Ryan Seacrest]!!!” Rancic wrote in an Instagram post with a throwback photo.

“Oscar Sunday wouldn’t be the same without you [Ryan Seacrest] [Giuliana Rancic]!!” Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member Kris Jenner wrote alongside a photo of her and Seacrest, “Can’t WAIT to watch you on the Red Carpet tonight!! I look forward to this night every year! I’m so proud of you!!”

Seacrest spent a good chunk of the first hour not being interviewed by any of the celebrities as they arrived. He was only able to break his dry spell by speaking to song writer Diane Warren.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the awards show as it airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.