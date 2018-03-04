Kelly Ripa Swoops in on Ryan Seacrest Red Carpet Interview, Infuriating the Internet

Ryan Seacrest’s Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa swooped in to interrupt an interview Seacrest was in the middle of at the Oscars red carpet. Viewers at home were not happy about that, and some considered her actions rude.

Seacrest was trying to interview his second celebrity of the night, Gael Garcia Bernal. The Mexican actor is performing “Remember Me,” the Oscar-nominated song from Pixar’s Coco. During the middle of the interview, Ripa and her husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos, pushed Bernal away so they could talk to Seacrest.

When Ripa and Consuelos arrived, Ripa hugged Bernal and he shook Consuelos’ hand. Seacrest wished him good luck, then the actor was pushed to the side.

“Mark came in town for 12 hours, and this is how we’re spending it,” Ripa told her daytime co-host. Ripa then complimented Seacrest on his suit. She also said she will be backstage at the Oscars, to talk with the winners after they pick up their awards.

Ugh Gael Garcia Bernal & a rather affectionate Kelly Ripa stop to chat with Seacrest. Ugh. #Oscars — Heather R (@heather_reindl) March 4, 2018



Nice cutting Gael garcia Bernal for Kelly rippa! Get seacrest out #ERedCarpet! — gabriela mongesinks (@gabymonge) March 4, 2018

Seacrest was accused of sexual harassment by a former E! News stylist. He denied the allegations, and E! News said its internal investigation found insufficient evidence. Last week, Ripa voiced her support for Seacrest during Live!.

“I just want to let you know that you are a privilege to work with, and I adore you. And I am speaking on behalf of all of us here,” she said during the broadcast. “I know what an easy, great, professional person you are, and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day. We all do.”

Seacrest then hugged Ripa, telling her, “You are happiness.”

For the first part of E!’s red carpet coverage, celebrities avoided talking to Seacrest. However, songwriter Diane Warren became the first one to talk to him. After Bernal and Ripa, nominee Allison Janney also stopped by.

