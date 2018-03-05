Anne Hathaway Calls Out ‘Corny Haters’ Five Years After Oscar Win

Five years after she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2013 for her role as Fantine in Les Misérables, Anne Hathaway is calling out the “haters” who marred her first and only win.

In a throwback Instagram post she shared of herself holding her Oscar and giving an acceptance speech, Hathaway wrote why the night was still “the best” despite many factors that went wrong, including a controversial wardrobe change.

“I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best,” Hathaway wrote Sunday.

Even though Hathaway still had unpleasant memories of her big Oscar night, she ended her Instagram post on a positive note, praising this year’s nominees and reminding them to soak in every second.

“To all the nominees, I hope you have a BLAST tonight doing all that #bestlife #oscars stuff,” she concluded.

Following her controversial last-minute Oscar wardrobe switcheroo in 2013, Hathaway felt the need to explain her decision to abandon a Valentino gown for the pale pink, pointy side boob-baring Prada dress.

“It came to my attention late Saturday night that there would be a dress worn to the Oscars that is remarkably similar to the Valentino I had intended to wear. And so I decided it was best for all involved to change my plans,” Hathaway said in a statement at the time. “Though I love the dress I did wear, it was a difficult last-minute decision as I had so looked forward to wearing Valentino in honor of the deep and meaningful relationship I have enjoyed with the house and with Valentino himself.”

Three years after her win, Hathaway confessed that she was faking her happiness when she won her Oscar.

“I felt very uncomfortable. I kind of lost my mind doing that movie and it hadn’t come back yet,” she told The Guardian at the time, referring to her Les Mis role. “Then I had to stand up in front of people and feel something I don’t feel which is uncomplicated happiness. It’s an obvious thing, you win an Oscar and you’re supposed to be happy. I didn’t feel that way.”

While Sunday night’s Oscar Awards didn’t contain quite a glaring wardrobe controversy like Hathaway’s, it did have a few blunders that social media took note of. For example, during the red carpet coverage leading up to the event, many noticed that Taraji P. Henson seemed to throw shade at Ryan Seacrest. (Henson has since clarified that she “absolutely” supports Seacrest.)

Twitter also balked at a few missing “in memoriam” mentions like Tobe Hooper, Rose Marie, John Gavin and Jim Nabors.

Perhaps the most controversial moment of the night was Gary Oldman’s win for Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. As expected, viewers at home criticized the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences for honoring the actor, who was accused of domestic abuse by his third wife, Donya Fiorentino. Read more about that here, and click here for PopCulture.com’s full Oscars coverage.