Olympian Adam Rippon Hits Oscars Red Carpet in a Leather Harness

Adam Rippon made a major fashion statement when he arrived at the red carpet for the 90th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

The Olympic figure skater arrived wearing a traditional tuxedo, except the outfit with being held up by a large leather harness.

Rippon gave fans a sneak peak at the harnessed outfit on Friday with an Instagram post holding the outfit alongside Moschino fashion designer Jeremy Scott.

“Dressed to impress in [Moschino]. Getting ready for the Oscars with [Access Online]! Huge thank you to the brill, beautiful, and kind, [Jeremy Scott],” Rippon wrote.

Once he stepped in front of the camera, the bronze medal winner earned ample praise for his fashion sense on social media.

A thousand times yes to Adam Rippon’s edgy-yet-elegant Thomas Barrow from Downton Abbey finally came out Oscars look tonight. pic.twitter.com/bFxN6anrHp — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) March 4, 2018

Adam Rippon wearing a harness to the #Oscars is the future we deserve. pic.twitter.com/XBqXzMxwWI — Alligator Man (@yosoymichael) March 4, 2018

Adam Rippon has inspired me to wear my business-casual harness to work tomorrow. — John Jack O’Brien (@obrienjohnjack) March 4, 2018

Adam Rippon WINS this red carpet 😩 — Okoye’s Wig (@TheRealTayHood) March 4, 2018

“Yes. Yes. Yes. [Adam Rippon] is Everything,” David Cruz III wrote.

“A thousand times yes to Adam Rippon’s edgy-yet-elegant Thomas Barrow from Downton Abbey finally came out Oscars look tonight,” Shannon Coulter tweeted.

“Adam Rippon wearing a harness to the [Oscars] is the future we deserve,” Twitter user “Alligator Man” wrote.

“Adam Rippon has inspired me to wear my business-casual harness to work tomorrow,” entertainment writer John Jack O’Brien tweeted.

“Hoe, but make it fashion [Adam Rippon]!” Tyra Banks wrote, captioning the photo with the hashtag, “You Are Fierce.”

Rippon earned national attention prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea by speaking out against vice president Mike Pence attending the games’ Opening Ceremony.

“I personally don’t have anything to say to Mike Pence,” Rippon said in an interview with ABC News. “I’m very lucky because legislation that he’s pushed hasn’t affected my life at all.”

Rippon originally took a correspondence gig with NBC following his bronze medal win, but later backed out of the offer.

“I am so flattered that NBC wanted me to work as a correspondent, but if I took this opportunity, I would have to leave the Olympic team and I would have to leave the (Olympic) Village,” Rippon said in an interview on NBC Sports. “It’s so important to me, you know, I worked so hard to be on this Olympic team, and my teammates and my friends were there for me during my events, and that meant so much to me, that I really feel like I need to be there for them during their events.”