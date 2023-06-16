Original 'Wonder Years' Star Returning for Season 2 of Reboot

An original The Wonder Years star is officially making their way to ABC's reboot! According to TVLine, Lindsay Sloane, who portrayed Alice Pedermeir, Kevin and Winnie's high school friend, will be portraying Brad Hitman's mother, Judy, in an episode in the current second season. Sloane will be appearing in the July 28 episode, "Blockbusting," when Dean starts crushing on Brad's mom during a sleepover, meaning things could be getting pretty funny, yet awkward.

While Sloane won't be reprising her role as Alice, this one is sure to be just as memorable, even if she won't have Alice's signature and annoying, voice. It's unknown if the July 28 episode will be the one that the actress will be appearing in, but depending on how things go down at the sleepover, that will likely foreshadow whether or not Judy will be coming back. Once Brad finds out about his friend's crush, it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't allow Dean to come over anymore. Though knowing Dean, he might find a way around it.

Whether or not Lindsay Sloane's appearance will open the door to other The Wonder Years alums remains to be seen, but it is always possible. Since Season 2 of The Wonder Years reboot has a slew of guest stars, so Sloane's appearance may not be the only familiar one from the original series. At the very least, hopefully, there's a reference or two to the original series, even if Alice and Judy may not be totally connected to each other. Either way, the episode will surely bring both hilarity and nostalgia, and it's going to be fun to watch.

Since the wait for Season 2 of The Wonder Years is officially over, the network has been pulling out all the stops for the summer season to make it a memorable one. ABC waited a particularly long time to premiere the new season, but it already seems like the wait is worth it.

Lindsay Sloane's episode of The Wonder Years reboot, which will also see Bill and Lillian decide whether or not to move into Montgomery's first integrated neighborhood, will be airing on Wednesday, July 28 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Hopefully, this won't be her last time on the series, and it prompts her former co-stars to take a trip to Montgomery. Fans will have to wait and see and, in the meantime, look forward to being introduced to Judy and seeing a clearly love-struck Dean.