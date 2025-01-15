One ‘The Rookie’ Scene Terrified Jenna Dewan’s Daughter Everly

Jenna Dewan’s 11-year-old daughter is a fan of The Rookie, but there was one scene that frightened her. The Step Up actress joined the ABC procedural in Season 4 as firefighter and EMT Bailey Nune, and now her daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, is watching it. “It’s funny, we just started watching it because [I] had all these 10-year-olds coming up to me and saying, ‘I love The Rookie,’” Dewan told Us Weekly. “And I said, ‘Oh gosh, I guess I should be letting Everly watch this.’”

While Dewan thinks the show is full of “really intense action scenes,” she eventually let her daughter watch it. “This is part of her evolving,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I guess she could be able to watch this now.’” But that decision turned out to not be the greatest, as Dewan continued. “There’s an episode where I get stuck into this tank that starts filling up with water and I almost drown. Maybe it wasn’t the best first episode to show her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

The episode in question was Season 5, Episode 4, “The Fugitive,” which saw Bailey getting trapped in the floor of an old house while responding to a supposed medical emergency. It was discovered that Rookie big bad Rosalind, played by the late Annie Wersching in her final on-screen appearance, was behind it. If Nolan tried anything, Bailey would get hurt, and it began with the tank she was in filling with water. It was definitely an intense episode and one that could make any child terrified, especially if it was their mother in that situation, as Dewan recalled Everly being “really scared.”

“[Everly’s] like, ‘Mom, are you [OK]? What’s going to happen?’ I was like, ‘Well, it’s a nail-biter,’” Dewan said. “But [then] I was like, ‘But I’m fine. I’m fine. I film other episodes after this. It’s going to be OK.’” Once she eventually got through the scene, Dewan revealed that her daughter “loved it.” “She’s like, ‘This is so good. But Mom, that was really scary,’” Dewan continued. “She’s gotten into it, but it took me a while.”

The Rookie is an intense show, and that is not the only instance that Bailey is in trouble. Plus, with her sociopathic ex-husband Jason coming back into the picture, played by Everly’s soon-to-be step-father, who knows what else will happen. At the very least, it sounds like Dewan’s daughter is coming around to the show and is probably preparing herself better to see her mother in trouble, even though it’s not real.