‘Chicago Med’ Star Steven Weber Teases ‘One Chicago’ Crossover As Like ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The highly-anticipated and long-awaited One Chicago crossover is coming in less than two weeks, and Steven Weber is teasing what’s in store. It was previously reported that for the first time since 2019, all three shows in the NBC Dick Wolf Chicago-set franchise will be coming together for a three-part crossover on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Weber, who stars on Chicago Med as Dr. Dean Archer, told ScreenRant what’s in store and even compared it to one particular Marvel movie.

“I don’t want to give anything away, but I will say that I’ve heard that it’s very, very difficult to act while wearing 40 to 50 pounds of gear, oxygen tanks, and masks,” Weber explained. “This is what I’ve heard. It’s really hard. But the thing is that this particular crossover is the equivalent of the audience going to a One Chicago amusement park and combine that with all these amazing actors. It’s not just a couple here and there mincing through the ER or some doctor shows up at a crash site or something like that. This is like Avengers: Endgame. Everybody comes in, and they are going! And the audience is going to be screaming. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Pictured: (l-r) Jason Beghe as Sgt. Hank Voight, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Jesse Lee Soffer as Det. Jay Halstead — (Photo by: Matt DinersteinNBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Per the logline, “When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own.”

As of now, it’s still unknown as to who will be interacting with who and how. Since the last crossover, “Infection,” in 2019, there have been many additions and departures, so fans will surely be seeing some new dynamics. There have also been some mini-crossovers between two shows every once in a while, but with this being a full-fledged crossover, it definitely sounds like it will be bigger than anything the franchise has done before.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see what happens in the One Chicago crossover. It all starts on Wednesday, Jan. 29 beginning at 8 p.m. ET with Chicago Fire, followed by Chicago Med, with Chicago P.D. still rounding out the night. All seasons of all three shows are streaming on Peacock if anyone wants to relive the previous crossovers.