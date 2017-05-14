This ‘Once Upon A Time’ Mother’s Day Tribute Makes Us Even Sadder The Cast Is Leaving

To celebrate Mother's Day, the ABC series Once Upon A Time took to Twitter to share some of the show's much touching moments involving mothers, reminding their followers to spend the day honoring real-life mothers that create magic each and every day. However, with the recent announcement that many cast members are leaving the show at the end of this season, fans didn't react too well to the reminder.

#OnceUponaTime wishes a #HappyMothersDay to all of the magical Moms! pic.twitter.com/6fVpQ0mb8t — Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) May 14, 2017

Jennifer Morrison was the first actress on the series to reveal that she's be departing, which was followed by the announcement that Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin, and Jared S. Gilmore were all leaving as well. Emma, Snow, Charming, Henry, and Belle will no longer appear in the show, in addition to the Wicked Witch, played by Rebecca Malder, who will also be leaving.

One Twitter user replied to the message to say, "And yet we're losing all of this today on mother's day that's just plain cruel," about the timing of the message posted.

UP NEXT: Ginnifer Goodwin, 3 Other Stars Departing Once Upon A Time

Another said, "I'm sorry but you have all these people upset & you antagonise [sic] them with this..? I think you're being very condescensing [sic] to the fans."

Following tonight's six season finale, the show will undergo a soft reboot for the coming seventh season. The storylines that began with the first season will be wrapped up tonight, allowing the new season to introduce new characters and stories.

MORE NEWS: Jennifer Morrison Makes Statement About Leaving 'Once Upon A Time'

Executive producers and co-creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz released a statement about the cast departures.

"Words can't do justice to what Ginny, Josh, Emilie, Rebecca and Jared brought to ONCE UPON A TIME…but we'll try…never have we had the privilege of working with a more talented group of collaborators. Each brought unique talent, incredible intelligence, and their own individual bit of magic as they gave life to these iconic characters."

@OnceABC We are gonna losing all tonight thanks for nothing — Camila 🐥 (@jauremilIs) May 14, 2017

@OnceABC All these relationships are ruined on one day, and you're already aware the fans are mad. This is just cruel. — ☥ (@iNYC) May 14, 2017

Despite the touching statement from the executive producers, it's clear that the fervent fanbase just isn't quite ready to deal with the departure of some of their favorite characters.

@OnceABC And yet everyone bar Regina will be gone after tonight, a good portion of them against their will! But yeah let's celebrate #sarcasm — Kirst. (KirstyJane) (@PurpleHeels04) May 14, 2017

Photo Credit: Twitter, OnceABC, ABC