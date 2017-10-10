Emma Returns in New ‘Once Upon a Time’ Promo

Once Upon a Time returned for its seventh season on Friday night, but it told a much different story than fans were used to. With the focus shifting from Storybrooke to Hyperion Heights this season, main characters like Emma, Snow White, Prince Charming and several others were missing.

Luckily, you won’t have to wait too long to see a familiar face return. In this week’s episode, Emma Swan makes her way back to Once Upon a Time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the preview for Friday night’s episode, titled “A Pirate’s Life,” Jennifer Morrison guest stars as Emma to meet a grown-up Henry, and revisit her love with Hook.

Unfortunately, this will likely be Emma’s only appearance on the show this season. In last year’s finale, the show said goodbye to the characters of Storybrooke and began telling another chapter in Henry’s story. With this change taking place, many of the memorable characters were written off of the series.

In the official synopsis for the episode, ABC also teases a new villain for Hook and another development in the relationship between Henry and Jacinda.

“A Pirate’s Life” will air on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

