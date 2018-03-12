‘O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?’ Viewers Still Can’t Believe O.J. Simpson Gets Air Time

FOX aired O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?, a two-hour special that features Simpson’s 2006 interview in promotion of the book If I Did It and audiences did not buy the idea it was a “hypothetical” confession and perplexed as to why the network gave Simpson airtime.

One Twitter user person could not figure out what the purpose of the special was.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What purpose does this serve to air the interview now? The book has been out & if u read it (like me) this is not new knowledge. I just feel like they will never get to RIP & it has to be hard on their families to keep reliving it. He will pay for his sins one day. #DidOJConfess — Angel Flournoy (@angeljflournoy) March 12, 2018

Another viewer thought it will only “open old wounds” for the victims’ families.

#didojconfess Media keeps making OJ relevant because they keep bringing up his past. People who were born in the nineties and part of 2000 would not even have a clue about what tragically happened! Why air this madness only to open up old wounds to the families who lost their 1 — K. L. (@lclove2015) March 12, 2018

“I’m not making any jokes about this OJ special. In case he’s reading this, I don’t want him to hypothetically murder me too,” TV producer Eric Stengel wrote.

I’m not making any jokes about this OJ special. In case he’s reading this, I don’t want him to hypothetically murder me too #DidOJConfess — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) March 12, 2018

Most viewers are sure Simpson really killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman.

This “hypothetical” description of Nicole Simpson’s murder by OJ Simpson is one of the most bizarre and disturbing things I have ever heard #DidOJConfess @soledadobrien …also OJ is smirking as he talks about her “hypothetical” murder — Sheba Turk (@ShebaTurk) March 12, 2018



@soledadobrien #DidOJConfess Odd. No remorse, no emotion, no tears, no hesitation. He looks and sounds like he is performing—not speaking about the death of the mother of his children. Strange. — A. Scott Bolden (@asbthelaw) March 12, 2018



If you’re innocent why do you need five fucking lawyers? #DidOJConfess — Christina Mann (@darth_mann78) March 12, 2018

Others have theorized that Simpson’s son committed the murders.

For a long time I believed OJ did it, i think I’m still team OJ did it but I think the theory that it was actually his son and he was an accessory after the fact holds some weight too it would explain some of the missing pieces and certain parts of this “confession” #DidOJConfess — Queen Nakia 👑 (@_hopepeacelove) March 12, 2018



#DidOJConfess trying to twist his words to fit the scene don’t make him guilty 😳 ever heard about the theory about his son? It’s enough to make you say “maybe” someone else did it — Amanda Northrup™☕️ (@MothrOfADragon) March 12, 2018



Simpson‘s interview was taped over a decade ago, sitting down with publisher and producer Judith Regan to discuss how he would have killed his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, on June 12, 1992 if he really did it. FOX claimed the tapes for the interview were “lost,” but the special got caught up in the legal drama over Simpson’s book.

Regan had her own HarperCollins imprint, which published 400,000 copies before it was cancelled. In November 2006, HarperCollins’ parent company, News Corp, cancelled the project and Regan was fired. The book was eventually published by a different publisher as If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, with a statement from the Goldman family.

During the interview, Simpson descried the “hypothetical” murder, claiming he would have worked with an accomplice. He also started using the first person while telling his story. He also claimed there were people cheering during the chase. During the chase, he had news radio on, and claimed Dan Rather “saved” his life. The car pulled into his driveway after hearing negative comments from the media.

The interview also included Simpson discussing his infamous white Bronco chase. He told Regan there “wasn’t a lot of conversation” during the chase. He admitted that there was a gun in the car with him and his friend.

The special also surprisingly earned the blessing of Denise Brown, Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister. “I think so much time has passed,” she told The Blast, adding that she and the Goldman family have already endured “all the shows that were done without anyone caring about what we thought.”

Simpson was acquitted of the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman, but was ordered to pay the victims’ families $33.5 million in restitution in a civil lawsuit. He later spent time in prison for a botched robbery and kidnapping attempt in Las Vegas. He was released from prison last fall.