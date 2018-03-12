TV Shows

‘O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?’ Viewers Still Can’t Believe O.J. Simpson Gets Air Time

FOX aired O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?, a two-hour special that features Simpson’s 2006 […]

FOX aired O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?, a two-hour special that features Simpson’s 2006 interview in promotion of the book If I Did It and audiences did not buy the idea it was a “hypothetical” confession and perplexed as to why the network gave Simpson airtime.

One Twitter user person could not figure out what the purpose of the special was.

Another viewer thought it will only “open old wounds” for the victims’ families.

“I’m not making any jokes about this OJ special. In case he’s reading this, I don’t want him to hypothetically murder me too,” TV producer Eric Stengel wrote.

Most viewers are sure Simpson really killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman.

Others have theorized that Simpson’s son committed the murders.

Simpson‘s interview was taped over a decade ago, sitting down with publisher and producer Judith Regan to discuss how he would have killed his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, on June 12, 1992 if he really did it. FOX claimed the tapes for the interview were “lost,” but the special got caught up in the legal drama over Simpson’s book.

Regan had her own HarperCollins imprint, which published 400,000 copies before it was cancelled. In November 2006, HarperCollins’ parent company, News Corp, cancelled the project and Regan was fired. The book was eventually published by a different publisher as If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, with a statement from the Goldman family.

During the interview, Simpson descried the “hypothetical” murder, claiming he would have worked with an accomplice. He also started using the first person while telling his story. He also claimed there were people cheering during the chase. During the chase, he had news radio on, and claimed Dan Rather “saved” his life. The car pulled into his driveway after hearing negative comments from the media.

The interview also included Simpson discussing his infamous white Bronco chase. He told Regan there “wasn’t a lot of conversation” during the chase. He admitted that there was a gun in the car with him and his friend.

The special also surprisingly earned the blessing of Denise Brown, Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister. “I think so much time has passed,” she told The Blast, adding that she and the Goldman family have already endured “all the shows that were done without anyone caring about what we thought.”

Simpson was acquitted of the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman, but was ordered to pay the victims’ families $33.5 million in restitution in a civil lawsuit. He later spent time in prison for a botched robbery and kidnapping attempt in Las Vegas. He was released from prison last fall.

