Numerous YouTube Shows’ Futures in Jeopardy

YouTube is shutting down its original content division. Variety reported that after six years, YouTube is nixing its original productions team. As a result, it’s unclear what the future will hold for many YouTube originals.

YouTube’s chief business officer Robert Kyncl stated on Tuesday that the company will be focusing on other pursuits outside of the original content sphere. Even though the company is winding down its original content division, Kyncl shared that YouTube will continue to fund programs that are a part of its Black Voices and YouTube Kids funds. In his statement, Kyncl cited YouTube’s Partner Program for ad-revenue sharing and said that they can “now our investments can make a greater impact on even more creators when applied towards other initiatives.”

“We will honor our commitment for already contracted shows in progress and creators who are involved with those shows should expect to hear from us directly in the coming days,” Kyncl’s message continued. He ended his statement by sharing a message to the teams on YouTube’s original projects, writing, “Finally, I want to thank you, the creators, for partnering with us to create innovative and inspirational stories and look forward to growing your business on YouTube and beyond.”

As for what shows this could affect, Variety noted that YouTube had a major slate of original programming. Over the past six years, YouTube has produced content such as Will Smith’s Best Shape of My Life, Alicia Keys’ Noted, and Kevin Hart’s What the Fit. Some of YouTube’s most popular originals include Justin Bieber: Seasons, Liza On Demand, and Released, the latter of which was a weekly, new-music show. A few YouTube originals lived on outside of the video-sharing platform, including On Becoming a God in Central California (Showtime), Step Up (Starz), and Cobra Kai (Netflix).

Prior to this update, it was reported that Susanne Daniels, who was the head of YouTube’s Global Originals division, would be leaving the company. Daniels was one of the figures who helped YouTube make the transition over to original content. She will leave the company in March. Daniels released a statement about her departure, which read, in part, “I’m so proud that our YTO content could contribute to the ongoing growth and success of this remarkable platform, and I look forward to new adventures ahead.”