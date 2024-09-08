'Nobody Wants That': Gina Torres Reacts to '9-1-1: Lone Star' Cancellation

Gina Torres is speaking out about the 9-1-1: Lone Star cancellation. After it was previously reported that the Ryan Murphy first responder drama could be ending after its upcoming fifth season, it was confirmed that Lone Star was canceled. The long-delayed Season 5 will be premiering on Sept. 23, giving fans and the cast just a few weeks to prepare for the beginning of the end. Filming has wrapped, and the series finale is airing in early 2025, and like many, Torres is not happy.

"Nobody wants that," the Suits alum told PEOPLE. "Nobody wants to hear that their show got canceled. It's sad. Nothing's going to last forever, but you just hope it lasts a little longer." She already has plans to see the cast and other "great friends," but just "not in the same capacity" as she would if she were working with them every single day. Torres joined Lone Star at the beginning of Season 2 as paramedic captain Tommy Vega, replacing Liv Tyler.

(Photo: 9-1-1 LONE STAR: L-R: Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain and Gina Torres in the "Road Kill" episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR airing Tuesday, Mar 21 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. - Kevin Estrada/FOX)

"Everybody was just so lovely and so supportive and kind and really just to be their best in any given moment in time. So I take that with me," Torres continued. As previously announced, the fifth and now final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star will only have 12 episodes, as opposed to the usual 18. Unlike parent series 9-1-1, there is no chance that Lone Star will be moving to ABC for a potential sixth season. So when Lone Star airs its season finale next year, that will be it, and it's still hard to believe.

As for how the final season will kick off, there will be a major train derailment that will set the stage for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Sierra McClain has exited ahead of Season 5, meaning someone else will be taking her place as a 9-1-1 dispatcher. Jackson Pace, who plays Judd's son, Wyatt, was promoted to series regular from recurring, with teasers revealing that he will be working at the Call Center.

It's a shame that 9-1-1: Lone Star was canceled, but it should be interesting to see how these final 12 episodes will go. Tune in to the fifth and final season on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET only on Fox. The first four seasons are streaming on Hulu.