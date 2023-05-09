'Night Court' Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek: Dan Warns Abby to Start Taking Her Arrest Seriously

Night Court's first season is going out with a gavel bang, as Melissa Rauch's Judge Abby Stone stands trial opposite her old foe Jeff Dewitt – and it's up to John Larroquette's Dan Fielding to keep Abby out of serious trouble and save her career. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the second part of Night Court's two-part season finale, airing Tuesday, Abby gets a warning from Dan when she balks at his trial strategy.

"I understand that you wanna be a good person, so let me be your bad person," Dan tells Abby. "Jeff Dewitt is not gonna play nice and neither can we." Abby answers quickly, "Why can't we play nice? It's the only sport I'm good at!" Despite the levity with which Abby is treating the charges facing her at the hands of the slimy District Attorney, played by Kurt Fuller, Dan insists she starts treating the situation with the gravity it requires.

"Look, there's a man out there trying to ruin your life," he tells her. "Would you please start acting like it?" Abby then throws Dan's Louisiana judgeship in his face, snapping back, "You know what? If representing me is so hard, maybe you should just go to Louisiana right now!" to which he responds, "You know what? I would, but I refuse to pay the change fee – and don't you dare offer me your miles!"

Will Dan and Abby be able to come together to take down Dewitt's scheme to besmirch Abby's name? Abby might have had good intentions when she attempted to work with Dewitt earlier in the season to improve the way the office handled itself, but Dan warned from the start not to get involved with the untrustworthy attorney. With Dewitt's plan to use Abby as the butt of his re-election campaign squashed by his own affair, it's clear he's coming back to take Abby down however possible, including prosecuting her to the full extent of the law after she was arrested for helping an older woman bust her boyfriend out of his retirement home. Don't miss part two of the Season 1 Night Court finale, "The Honorable Dan Fielding," airing Tuesday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.