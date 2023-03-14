'Night Court' Star India de Beaufort Opens up About Season 2 of the Reboot (Exclusive)

India de Beaufort was "blown away" when she learned Night Court had been renewed for a second season on NBC just a few episodes into the reboot's debut. The actress, who plays Assistant District Attorney Olivia Moore in the revival of the classic sitcom, opened up to PopCulture.com about paying homage to the original series while embarking on a new journey with the characters of Night Court in its ongoing first season and upcoming second season.

"Honestly, [the Season 2 renewal] happened so fast that I don't even think it had really sunk in that we were airing," de Beaufort marveled. The actress recalled texting showrunner Dan Rubin, "I can't believe it. I've never heard the words 'Season 2' before,' And he said, 'Well, technically it's Season 11, so you still haven't.' And then I said, 'Well, how perfect is that?'" When it comes to the reboot's success, de Beaufort reasoned, "I think for the most part, I felt as if the audience is so pleased that we didn't try to reinvent the wheel. I think the writers did such a wonderful job of taking a beloved original concept and creating a respectful continuation."

The show was especially successful, she continued, in reimagining the role of Dan Fielding, played by John Larroquette in both the original and reboot. "How do you take a role that possibly could have some issues in 2023 and bring it to today's appropriate field, but also pay homage to the character that has gone before and retain the elements of that character that everybody loved so much about them the first time around?" de Beaufort asked. "So between John and the writers, they did such a wonderful job of that. And if anything, I think most of the original audience [was] just so grateful to have John Larroquette back on their television screen in that role."

Larroquette has been "incredible" to work with as the only returning original cast member. "He's funny and sharp and has 50 billion amazing stories that'll just blow your socks off," de Beaufort gushed. "That man has lived 10 lives ... you just learn from him constantly. And I do the same when I'm observing him in a scene or working with him. I just want to pick up any John Larroquette-ness I can, capture it and take it home."

Going into Season 2, de Beaufort said she would "love to find a little bit more about Olivia's humanity" and maybe even get to meet the mother we've heard so much about during Season 1. "But I love so much the scenes that she has with the other members of the court, so more of that," she added. When it comes to those courtroom scenes, de Beaufort is always thrilled to be working with "walking delight" Melissa Rauch, who plays Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone.

"Melissa Rauch is the nicest human being that ever existed on the planet ever," de Beaufort said. "Working with Melissa has been a dream. She's the mom of us all, but also an incredible executive producer and wonderful friend. She's so smart and funny and I love getting to have scenes with her, because I love the dynamic between Abby and Olivia, but also because I just want to hang out with Melissa all of the time." Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and the next day on Peacock.