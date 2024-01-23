'Night Court': Abby and Olivia Double Date in Exclusive Sneak Peek With Guest Stars Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel

Abby Stone may need a bit more practice when it comes to double dating. In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of Night Court titled "Hold the Pickles, Keep the Change," Abby (Melissa Rauch) finds herself on a joint date with Olivia Moore (India de Beaufort), who finds herself trapped in a "legal love triangle" with a pair of lawyers played by guest stars Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel.

Scheer's character Carnes kicks off the conversation by noting to Abby how great the arrabbiata at the restaurant is, asking her, "Do you like spicy?" While Abby initially answers that she does like spicy food, and that it's one thing she knows "for sure," she soon begins to doubt herself as her feelings from a past relationship bubble up. "Just so you know what you're getting into, I like spicy now, but that could change," she tells a surprised Carnes. "So the answer is yes now, and no, maybe. I currently like spicy unless eventually I do not. Final answer: I don't wanna be boxed in."

Carnes responds, "Well, you know, being boxed in is actually the number one cause of death for magician's assistants," as Huebel's character Pellino chimes in, "Number two, real saws," before asking if Abby and Olivia would like flat or sparkling water. It's another question that sends Abby into a spiral. "I'd love sparkling. Actually, no, flat. Splat-ling," she responds. "It's just so hard to know. I mean, what if I start off drinking flat and then all of a sudden want some bubbles? Or what if I get bubbles and then three years into this dinner, bubbles just aren't doing it for me?" Olivia quips as she hands over her water cup, "Here, take my glass and you can have both and end this."

Tuesday's episode picks up as "Abby learns her ex is seeing someone and confronts her feelings head on ... by trying to find the city's best pickle," according to the episode logline. "Dan (John Larroqette) discovers that new friends aren't always good for your health. Olivia finds herself trapped in a legal love triangle."

Night Court's brand new episode airs Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.