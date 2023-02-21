Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski Talk Their 'Hilarious' Appearance on 'Night Court' (Exclusive)

Night Court is bringing Olympians Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir into the courtroom for a "hilarious" guest appearance on Tuesday, Feb. 21 episode of the NBC show. Prior to their Night Court debut on the episode titled "Train Court," Lipinski and Weir opened up to PopCulture.com about taking their partnership to the courtroom of Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch).

Lipinski and Weir jumped at the offer to play themselves on Night Court, which is just one of the many appearances they've made as a duo outside the world of figure skating. "We are very used to now just popping up wherever we might pop up outside of our sport and outside of our world," Lipinski told PopCulture. "And I think both of our personalities... I'm speaking for Johnny, but I think we love to just to go for it and experience new things!"

Weir agreed, "Playing an elevated version of ourselves is always hilarious for us because it gives us an opportunity to see how people see us and how writers would write for us. And we're so used to really just producing ourselves in many cases that we love to see how that goes down." Both of the athletes have acting experience at this point, which came in handy even as they had to play themselves, as the comedic nature of Night Court included a bit of "puffing your chest out" and taking things to a whole new level.

Stepping onto the set of Night Court, Weird admitted there was a "sense of feeling like kids walking into a cafeteria in high school for the first time," despite their confidence in themselves and each other. "But honestly, the set was just so lovely, and people were so kind to us," he continued. "And not to toot our own horns, people were very excited we were there. So that made us feel good and welcome and right at home right away. So we were able to deliver our performances and really thrive just because it was such a welcoming set."

He added, "I think Tara and I just like to approach every opportunity with – it sounds very woo-woo – but [with] love in our hearts and very authentically. And I think we were able to do that for Night Court." Night Court, which also stars John Larroquette, Lacretta, Kapil Talwalkar and India de Beaufort, welcomes the Olympians in a special episode airing Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.