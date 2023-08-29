Nickelodeon Sets Premiere Date for 'NFL Slimetime' Season 3 and 'Tyler Perry's Young Dylan' Season 4

Nickelodeon is bringing back two popular shows next week. The network announced that Season 4 of Tyler Perry's Young Dylan will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. It will be followed by Season 3 of NFL Slimetime at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The Season 4 premiere of Young Dylan is called "Build It and They Will Flow." The synopsis of the episode states: "An old lockbox full of cash is discovered by Dylan and Rebecca and "detective" Charlie is on the case to find its rightful owner. Dylan hides the cash in a set of custom speakers he built, but when Yasmine accidentally gives them to Booder, Dylan and Rebecca are forced to play magician's assistant at his magic club to get the lockbox money back to the person it belongs to." Young Dylan is created and executive-produced by Tyler Perry and stars Dylan Gilmer, Celina Smith, Carl Anthony Payne II, Mieko Hilman, Aloma Lesley Wright, Hero Hunter and Jet Miller.

NFL Slimetime is hosted by Gilmer and former NFL star Nate Burleson. The new season will feature "even more epic Nick-ified Slimelights; the 'Best Play Ever,' showcasing the standout play of the week; the weekly NVP (Nickelodeon's "Most Valuable Player") trophy winner; interviews with some of the NFL's biggest stars; celebrity guest game picks; youth football spotlights; and more." NFL Slimetime also features correspondents Mia Burleson, Dylan Schefter and George Johnston IV.

The new season of NFL Slimetime will be special since Nickelodeon will be airing this year's Super Bowl with CBS and Paramount+. "This will be a historic Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and we're thrilled to partner with the NFL to bring the game to the whole family with the first-ever alternate telecast of the Super Bowl," Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Paramount, said in a statement. "In year one of our new long-term deal with the NFL, we continue to maximize our expanded distribution rights and further unlock the value of the League through the demonstrated power of our multiplatform portfolio across CBS, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

"We are excited to expand this extremely successful partnership between CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and the NFL for television's biggest stage at Super Bowl LVIII," Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, said. "There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family, alongside our industry-leading NFL production on CBS, to create a truly unique viewing experience and broaden the reach of the Super Bowl to a new legion of fans."