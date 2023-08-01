Super Bowl LVIII to Air on Nickelodeon in Alternate Telecast

Super Bowl LVIII will make NFL history. CBS Sports and Nickelodeon announced that the championship game will air on Nickelodeon as an alternate telecast. This will be the first time the Super Bowl will have an alternate presentation. The main broadcast will air on CBS, Nickelodeon's sister station. Both networks are owned by Paramount.

"This will be a historic Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and we're thrilled to partner with the NFL to bring the game to the whole family with the first-ever alternate telecast of the Super Bowl," Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Paramount, said in a statement. "In year one of our new long-term deal with the NFL, we continue to maximize our expanded distribution rights and further unlock the value of the League through the demonstrated power of our multiplatform portfolio across CBS, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

.@Nickelodeon and @cbssports are joining forces to present a slime-filled telecast of Super Bowl LVIII specially for kids and families 🏈 @nateburleson will be back in the booth to call the first-ever #SuperBowl alternate telecast, exclusively on Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/30aRYWySwL — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 1, 2023

"We're thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl," Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution, said in a statement. "Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game. We're excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl LVIII and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world's most popular sporting events."

Nickelodeon has had success broadcasting NFL games over the past few years. The network has been an alternate telecast for the wild card round of the playoffs and has earned two Sports Emmy Awards in the categories of Outstanding Playoff Coverage and Outstanding Live Graphic Design. Before the Super Bowl, Nickelodeon will air the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas game, which will air on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs and will also air on CBS.

"We are excited to expand this extremely successful partnership between CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and the NFL for television's biggest stage at Super Bowl LVIII," Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, said. "There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family, alongside our industry-leading NFL production on CBS, to create a truly unique viewing experience and broaden the reach of the Super Bowl to a new legion of fans."

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024, with a kickoff time of 6:30 p.m. ET. Along with airing on CBS and Nickelodeon, Super Bowl LVIII will stream on Paramount+ and on mobile with NFL+.